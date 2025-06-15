Red Roses not getting ahead of themselves before World Cup, says Dow

Abby Dow

The Red Roses may be in the form of their lives coming into a home tournament at this summer's Women's Rugby World Cup but Abby Dow insists her side are not getting ahead of themselves.

The team have not lost a competitive fixture since defeat to New Zealand in the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final and enter this year's edition as the number one ranked side in the world, having strung together a 25-game winning streak that has yielded three consecutive Women's Six Nations titles and a double success in the WXV in the time since.

Backed by what will be a vociferous home crowd, it's fair to say that the Red Roses will compete at this summer's World Cup as one of the favourites to capture the trophy for what would be a third time after 1994 and 2014 but Dow insists previous achievements will count for nothing when she and her teammates take to the field.

“A World Cup is a World Cup. Every game is dictated by that final whistle,” said Dow.

“We have to go into every game putting a target on the back of everyone we’re lining up against.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are in the 6Nations or WXV. The games people remember are at the World Cup and we as a team need to learn how to handle that pressure.

“It’s going to make for an exciting brand of rugby and I’m excited for it, the team is excited for it.

“That’s the joy of competitive sport.”

Dow was speaking at the launch of a national RFU initiative inviting youngsters to get into rugby union and back the Red Roses by contributing to spectacular Red Rose yarn art city takeovers across the country, inspired by the Red Roses' love of crochet as a team bonding activity.

Fans wishing to get involved and contribute to displays across their local communities, clubs and cities can download crochet patterns via the England Rugby website. The patterns available are a red rose, bunting and a rugby ball square.

Supplied creations will then be stitched together by dedicated teams of volunteers including the Women’s institute and Scouts ahead of a national unveiling of yarn art on Wednesday August 6th.

Dow added: “I’m really excited to be part of it. It’s an opportunity to get diversity in hobbies and showing that anyone can support rugby and be part of the sport.

“It’s a family event and an opportunity for people to pick up a hobby and combine it with sport to show off their personalities.

“Crochet has stereotypes but we deal with that in rugby as well in terms of who you have to be to be a rugby player and we're showing that it's not just a male space but a space where anyone can get involved.

“There are so many parts in life where that's true and crochet is a perfect example. Anyone can pick up a ball of yarn and a hook and start making whatever they want.

“It’s the same in rugby, you can pick up a rugby ball and start playing and having fun the way you want.”

Abby Dow is calling on the nation to take part in Yarn Art installation projects across the country ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. For more information, visit englandrugby.com/RedRosesYarnArt