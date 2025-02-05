Red Roses stars visit grassroots clubs to inspire next generation of rugby talent across the nation
The visits are part of the RFU’s Love Rugby initiative, centred around helping clubs and schools attract and encourage young girls to pick up a rugby ball and follow in the silverware-stacked steps of the Red Roses.
As excitement builds for the Women’s Rugby World Club, which will be hosted in England later this year, the England squad are eager to see the tournament’s momentum spark a surge of interest in women’s rugby at all levels, particularly among young girls.
Through various talks and hands-on sporting engagement with the local girls, the players will channel the passion that started their journey at a similar age, and create a day the young girls will never forget.
Next month, the Red Roses will begin their bid to take home a record seventh Six Nations trophy, but for these players, the tournament is more than just silverware - it’s a chance to put women's rugby into the spotlight and encourage greater support and visibility for young female athletes.
Speaking on her visit to Chinnor RFC, Red Roses star Ellie Kildunne said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from grassroots rugby clubs throughout our careers. These visits are a great chance for us to give back and connect with communities that we have all been a part of. We hope connecting with clubs like Chinnor will inspire the next generation of rugby talent and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in England. We can’t wait to see more girls giving it a go!”
List of clubs being visited:
Chinnor RFC, Thame, Oxfordshire - Ellie Kildunne, Maud Muir, Marlie Packer
Camborne RFC, Cornwall - Maddie Feaunati, Claudia Macdonald
Winchester RFC, Hampshire - Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Connie Powell, Liz Drake
Old Grammarians RFC, London - Ella Wrywas, Kelsey Clifford, Zoe Harrison, Rosie Galligan, Marlie Packer
Burton-on-Trent RFC, Staffordshire - Meg Jones, Amy Cokayne, Sadia Kabeya
Northampton Saints - Helena Rowland, Cath O’Donnell, Emily Scarratt
Hartlepool RFC - Mackenzie Carson, Sarah Bern
Kingswood RFC, Bristol - Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt, Alex Matthews, Hannah Botterman