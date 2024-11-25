Referee Plummer lauds pickleball growth as 'absolutely brilliant'

Faye Plummer (left) refereed at the inaugural DUPR European Pickleball Championships | European Pickleball Federation/Dan O'Brien

The inaugural DUPR European Pickleball Championships saw 24 countries go head-to-head in Southampton for the right to be crowned Champions of Europe

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faye Plummer lauded the growth of pickleball as 'absolutely brilliant' after refereeing at the inaugural DUPR European Pickleball Championships.

The Epsom native got her start in the sport eight years ago at the invitation of a friend but took on a role on the sidelines as part of the refereeing team for the first-ever pickleball European Championships, held in Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after witnessing 24 countries come together on the south coast to celebrate the best the sport has to offer from across the continent, Plummer could not contain her delight at playing a role in history being made.

“Being here at the European Pickleball Championships is amazing. It’s stressful but very enjoyable and the players really appreciate the job we’ve been doing,” said Plummer.

“The inaugural European Championships has been absolutely class, to have so many countries represented is absolutely brilliant.

“The atmosphere’s been incredible and the noise level speaks for itself. We were at the back of the opening ceremony so we were able to walk in and see everyone line up and it was magical and I’m so happy to be a part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something that no one could ever take away from you. You’ve got your memories and you’re part of history, it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport in Europe having first started in the US in the 1960s, it is a hybrid racket sport that is popular for its accessibility for all ages and abilities.

Pickleball gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 named after their pet dog Pickle.

The European Championships saw players compete in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, across both the Open and Senior categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individual medals were on offer in each of the disciplines, with the medal tallies also added up to decide the overall Champions of Europe.

Plummer added: “It just shows you the growth of the sport. You’ve got players playing pickleball for your country and it’s incredible, and the growth is absolutely brilliant.

“It’s the people and the way that everyone’s mixing together and making friends and meeting new friends.

“It’s the atmosphere, you can’t describe it.”

Find out more information about the European Pickleball Championships by visiting www.europeanpickleballfederation.org