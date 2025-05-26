Rekeiti Ma'asi-White pledges hard 'graft' as he sets his sights on England debut

Sale Sharks' Rekeiti Ma'asi-White in action for Sale Sharks against La Rochelle | Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Rekeiti Ma'asi-White has earnt a call-up to the 33-man England training squad after impressing for Sale Sharks

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising star Rekeiti Ma'asi-White pledged to keep ‘grafting’ as he sets his sights on an England debut this summer.

The 22-year-old centre, known for his intensely physical playing style, has been touted as a possible replacement for the injured Ollie Lawrence after his brilliant form for Sale Sharks of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ma'asi-White has scored three tries in as many Premiership matches and received recognition for his fine form with a place in a 33-man training squad who gathered at Pennyhill Park this week.

"Alex Sanderson and Byron McGuigan were pushing me to reach these camps and hopefully put my hand up," Ma'asi-White said.

“I think I’ve definitely put my hand up, but ultimately it’s up to Steve Borthwick.

"I have only ever focused on what I can control, and just keep progressing, get the head down and graft."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ma'asi-White made his professional debut for Wasps in 2022 and was quickly snapped up by Sale after the Coventry side's demise.

He has impressed his coaches with his incredible raw power and was pleased to see a familiar face in the form of former Sharks star McGuigan, among England’s coaching staff in the two-day camp, to help him settle in during his maiden international experience.

"Having Byron here has helped,” he said. “It's nice to see some faces that you know. It gives you a bit of confidence especially within the coaching staff.

"I'm super stoked for Byron to get this role and I'm sure he'll do a great job, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ma’asi-White was among 14 uncapped players who were named in the training squad and hopes he will be able to advance his case in the Premiership play-offs with Sale Sharks.

Having been beaten finalists two years ago and departed at the semi-final stage last year, Sharks are bidding to go one better this time around but need to beat Exeter on the final day to make sure of their spot in the top four.

“There’s obviously a bit of nerves and pressure around because we’ve got to get the five points to secure our place in the play-offs but we’ll be all guns firing,” he said.

“It’ll be tough going away to Sandy Park, but we’ve just got to make sure we’re not desperate for the five points and play our game plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a wide array of midfield options available to Steve Borthwick ahead of the Argentina and America tour, Ma'asi-White's last opportunity to secure his spot on tour will be when an England XV take on a France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21.

Borthwick said: "We know France will have some players unavailable for selection, as we will.

"We also know the depth they have in their country and in their squad. We spoke prior to the Six Nations as some of our clubs had had tough games against French opponents, so they went in with a lot of confidence against us.

“It is an important step for us and we are looking forward to playing in front of our own fans at Allianz Stadium."

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets