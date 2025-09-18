Released academy footballers urgently need more mental health support, say psychologists

Academy football players

With the professional football season now well underway, improved mental health support for released academy footballers is needed now more than ever, according to the British Psychological Society (BPS).

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 1.5million boys in the UK play organised football, with around 10,000 currently in academies - but fewer than 200 will become professional players. In the worst-case scenario, those released by clubs can feel cut adrift, with some turning to crime or self-harm.

Now for the first time, the BPS is calling for psychological support to be mandated across all academies at professional clubs, including for girls as the popularity of the women's game continues to grow following the success of the Lionesses.

The BPS is calling for:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> The FA, Premier League, and EFL to join forces and provide funding for psychologists for clubs outside of the Premier League so all academy footballers can get the support they need both during and after their academy contract.

> Clubs to grow their psychological workforce with the additional funding. This will embed psychological support through an academy player's journey with the squad, supporting their resilience in the future.

> A mandated offer of aftercare to all academy footballers who are released. This could include an offer of three appointments with an HCPC-registered sport and exercise psychologist paid for by the club.

The British Psychological Society has teamed up with former academy footballer and current Cambridge United midfielder Dominic Ball to raise awareness of the issues which face those released from academies in the worst-case scenario. Ball, formerly of Watford's academy, who is now a campaigner for improved mental health support for released academy footballers, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Football is a very difficult sport. It is of course very rewarding, but on the other side there are real lows as well. You might get injuries, you might be away from home, or training might not be going well. It can be very tough to deal with as a young player when you haven't matured yet as a person. If you are between the age of 15-19, to be told that you aren't good enough to make the cut and your dream is over, it can be really traumatic."

Ball impressed the need for aftercare within the sport for those who are released:

"I have some very close friends, who struggled in first few years after they were released. One struggled to hold down a job in the first few years because the adjustment was just too difficult. Once you are let go, the clubs move on and although players have found something else that's when the issues really start. It's a traumatic thing to go through. You go from training and playing all the time, trying to pursue your dream of making it as a pro footballer, to suddenly being in a totally different sector. It's hard to adjust psychologically. All clubs should really provide aftercare support for players until they are settled into their new way of life whatever that may be. They should have a duty of care."

Professional footballer Charlie Wakefield, a graduate of Chelsea's academy, and presenter of the documentary " Man Up" which explores mental health within football, also supports the BPS's calls:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was fortunate to have a positive experience in the Chelsea academy, but throughout my career, I've seen how mental health is still often overlooked in football. Too many young players have tragically taken their own lives after being released, with no real support system in place to help them cope. That alone should be enough to show that something needs to be done.

"Support doesn't always have to mean professional help, sometimes just asking someone how they're doing in a way that makes them feel seen and valued, can make all the difference. Every club, no matter their level, should make mental health a priority and ensure players have access to the support they need."

Chair of the BPS's Division of Sport and Exercise Psychology Stephen Smithsaid:

"Many academy footballers have spent most of their young lives putting in thousands of hours of training, chasing a dream, only for it to be cut short when released from their contract. At worst, we've seen young people turn to crime, self-harm and suffer great psychological trauma. This must not be allowed to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a postcode lottery for support when young boys and men are released from football academies and the story may well be similar for the girls' game. Although Premier League clubs are known to work well in this area, support gets considerably patchier the further you move down the pyramid due to a lack of resources. It is vital that psychological support is embedded in academies for boys, girls and young men and women right from the outset.

"Coordinated investment from the FA, Premier League, and EFL would go a long way to helping lower league clubs grow their psychological workforce and give academy players the support they need."

With sustained investment into mental health, football clubs have the potential to support academy players after their release. One such club leading the way in this arena are FA Cup winners Crystal Palace who have a dedicated aftercare programme for released players.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said:

"We recognise that when an older academy player is released, it may feel like the end of the world for that young man, and we must do our utmost to offer support to affected players through that process and guide them with the next stage of their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That typically begins with us providing introductions to new clubs or continuing to include the players in matches to enable other clubs to watch them play.

But it may also be about helping them continue their education or begin a life outside of football in the workplace. Whatever their path is, we want to offer our support to them to help them achieve success."

The campaign follows the tragic death of Manchester City academy footballer Jeremy Wisten in 2020, who took his own life following his release from the club.

Chartered Psychologist Smithconcluded:

"The tragic death of Jeremy Wisten was a wake-up call for the Premier League. Aftercare programmes are of course welcome, but it is the implementation of early preventative measures that create the most resilient player possible and would be the most effective route for clubs to introduce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This can only be achieved with funding from the very top. This would allow all professional clubs in the pyramid to create positive mental health enhancing environments, like those seen at Crystal Palace, and give young people the skills to deal with the challenges caused when released."