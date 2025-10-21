RFU honours 25 female pioneers of English Rugby as part of World Cup celebrations

A female rugby pioneer is defined as an individual who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the sport, whether as a player, volunteer, coach, administrator, match official, or ally. | RFU

This nationwide celebration was inspired by new RFU President Deborah Griffin and Lou Latter, the women and girls’ representative on the RFU Council, who sought to honour some exceptional individuals.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is proud to announce the recognition of 25 Pioneers of English Rugby, individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the sport since the first Women’s Rugby World Cup in 1991.

A female rugby pioneer is defined as an individual who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the sport, whether as a player, volunteer, coach, administrator, match official, or ally. These trailblazers have helped shape the sport both on and off the field, often challenging societal norms, striving for equality, and leading the growth of the women’s game at local, national and international levels.

Among the 25 selected are the first female club presidents, pioneering coaches, early international players, and influential volunteers and officials whose work has been pivotal in building the foundations of the women’s game in England. Their dedication, leadership and belief in the potential of women’s rugby have been central to its transformation from a marginalised part of the game to one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

Each of the 25 pioneers has been informed of their selection and will be celebrated formally later this year at a special event hosted by the RFU.

“We are delighted to honour these 25 exceptional individuals as pioneers of English Rugby,” said Deborah Griffin, President of the Rugby Football Union and a lifelong advocate for the women’s game.

“From those early days when the women’s game fought for recognition and opportunity, through to the thriving and rapidly developing landscape we see today, the role these individuals played has been nothing short of transformative. They are part of a much larger group who have transformed the game across England, and we could have named far more pioneers than the 25 honoured today.

“The visibility, popularity and success of women’s rugby in England simply would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of these pioneers. They believed in the sport’s potential, championed its future, and laid the foundations on which today’s success is built. On behalf of everyone in the game, past, present and future, we say thank you.”

The RFU is committed to creating long-term growth and legacy opportunities for women’s and girls’ rugby across England. Sharing the journeys of these 25 pioneers supports this ambition — using their voices and experiences to inspire more women and girls to get involved in the game, whether as players, coaches, match officials or fans.

The RFU also recognises the invaluable role of allies — individuals who have supported and advocated for the advancement of women’s rugby over the years. Their backing has helped open doors and change perceptions, creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for all.

Lou Latter added: “This recognition is just one step in a broader movement to celebrate those who have built the game we love today.

“As we look ahead to Rugby World Cup 2025, we are committed to ensuring that the legacy is meaningful, lasting and reflective of the incredible people who made it all possible.”

The 25 RFU Pioneers are

1. Ali Bell

Ali is a trailblazer in women’s rugby. She co-founded Lutterworth Ladies, captained Darlington for 14 seasons, and became the club’s first female President. Overcoming a stroke, she inspired players across the North, earned County caps, and still plays today. In 2025, she proudly begins her 30th season on the pitch.

2. Theresa Bickell

Theresa ‘Pixie’ Bickell, a player, coach, and pioneer, has been honoured by the RFU for her trailblazing contributions to women’s rugby. A player for 33 years, she has set standards, becoming the first female president at Supermarine. From captaining Supermarine to becoming head coach for Cricklade men and launching rugby outreach in Africa, Bickell continues to inspire both on and off the field as the game prepares for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

3. Charley Brunton

Rugby has shaped Charley’s life since age 11, as a player, coach and advocate for inclusion. From county honours to captaining university teams, to leading at Hove, Sale 1861, and the Transmanian Devils, Charley has combined passion and purpose to grow the game, especially for trans and non-binary communities. In July 2025, Charley was voted in as chairperson at Transmanian Devils RFC.

4. Rachael Burford

A Rugby World Cup winner in 2014, Burford has dedicated her life to women’s rugby, after starting aged six at Medway rugby club. The England Player of the Year in 2014 after her playing days ended she has devoted her time to getting better representation for the players, joining the International Rugby Players Association, becoming Head of Women’s Rugby at the Rugby Players’ Association and a non-Executive Director for British Army Rugby Union.

5. Deborah Crossan

Inspired by seeing her brother David coaching women’s rugby, Deborah took up the sport at Sheffield University and continued with Shelford after graduating. Since 2007, she’s played for Hampstead RFC, becoming its first female Chair in 2020 and has successfully led the growth of the club. Deborah champions women’s rugby, has chaired county disciplinary panels, and earned two Middlesex volunteer awards.

6. Becky Davies

Becky is a passionate rugby leader with more than 30 years’ experience at club, county, national and international levels. First female Chair and President of a Constituent Body (Staffordshire). Former RFU Council Member, World Rugby Leadership Scholar, dedicated volunteer in coaching, refereeing, governance, facilities, and player welfare. Committed to growing and developing the game.

7. Tracy Edmundson

Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire’s first elected female RFU council member. Tracy has been actively involved in the game since 2001. Tracy has held multiple voluntary rugby roles, from Derby Rugby Club team manager to county and CB positions, including first aider, safeguarding officer, and data officer. She joined the NLD Board as Honorary Secretary, later becoming the first elected female RFU Council Member in 2013, representing clubs nationally while working full-time.

8. Hannah Everitt

From university player to globe-trotting referee and administrator, Hannah’s officiated across the globe, including at the Allianz Stadium and Dubai 7s. A trailblazer in rugby leadership, she became the London Society of Referees’ first female regional manager in 2019 and will make history again as the society's first female President in 2027

9. Clare Foster

The first female chair of Bromsgrove RFC, Clare Foster is a lifelong Bromsgrove RFC volunteer. She became the club’s first female coach, referee, 1st XV manager and Chairman. From coaching U-7s to managing the North Midlands squads, her decades of dedication earned local and RFU honours — and even a meeting with the Queen. She continues to serve the game tirelessly.

10. Emma Garbutt

Emma is a champion of grassroots rugby. She started rugby at Warwick University in 1982, later joining Wasps and then Leeds, earning 14 England caps (1993–97) including the 1994 World Cup squad. Founded Whitby Women, coached minis, and served on Whitby RFC’s committee since 2009. Currently, Club Safeguarding Officer, Women and Girls Lead, Hon Sec and a Director. Emma attended the first meeting of the WRFU (Women’s Rugby Football Union as it was) in 1983 and was on the first committee.

11. Katy Hornby

A pioneering sports medicine doctor who began in rugby with Rosslyn Park and the Women’s Six Nations and is now the first female doctor for the Men’s Senior Team. Katy has worked across all England Squads and helped restart women’s rugby during the Covid-19 pandemic, one of her proudest achievements.

12. Gillian Jew

Cornwall-born Gillian Jew receives recognition from the RFU for founding the first British Police Women’s rugby squad in 1998, after representing the Red Roses. A serving police officer with the West Yorkshire Police, she was a late starter, making her rugby debut aged 36, playing for the following two decades.

13. Kim Johnson

A founding member of Camberley Women’s RFC in 1989, Kim led coaching and girls’ development and relaunched the women’s team in 2014. She’s mentored coaches nationally and locally, earning awards for her work. A RFU Mitsubishi volunteer of the year Finalist 2020, Kim believes that rugby empowers women, builds community, and creates lifelong involvement—from playing and coaching to leadership and representative honours.

14. Sue Martineau

Sue founded Wasps Women, the first women’s team affiliated with a Premiership men’s club and captained them to a historic victory over Richmond at Twickenham in the 1987 final, becoming one of the first women to play there. Named one of 25 RFU pioneers, she’s spent decades advancing women’s sport and now leads community collaboration as Director of OneRichmond.

15. Yasmin Miller

The first woman President at Reading RFC, Yasmin Miller joined the club in 1998, playing 200 matches over 18 seasons as a tighthead prop. A dedicated volunteer, she held multiple roles including club secretary and Megabash organiser. Now club President, she proudly represents Reading RFC’s inclusive spirit and long-standing commitment to women’s and girls’ rugby.

16. Lucy Moore

Lucy started rugby at Windsor RFC in 2013, later becoming a Young Rugby Ambassador and Chair of the RFU National Youth Council. She volunteered at RWC2015, coached Reading RFC U-13 Girls, served as Berkshire CB Hon Secretary (2019–21), and managed Berkshire U15/U18 County programmes, supporting youth rugby growth and development.

17. Suzanne Morton

Suzanne’s rugby journey began as a team admin mum, evolving into Manchester RFC’s first female President. With nearly two decades as Honorary Secretary, she’s helped shape a welcoming, community-driven club. A proud advocate for women in rugby, she continues to champion the game’s growth on and off the field.

18. Rhiannon O’Sullivan

A lifelong Cannock RUFC member, Rhiannon revived the women’s game at the club in 2013, founding the Lionesses and later becoming Club Chair. A dedicated volunteer, coach and leader, she’s shaped the club’s inclusive growth, earned local and RFU recognition and continues her family’s legacy of service to Cannock and Staffordshire rugby.

19. Siobhan Peeling

Siobhan discovered rugby in her late 30s, joining Belper Women in 2015 and later captaining the team. She co-founded girls’ rugby at Belper and became Head of Girls' Rugby for Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire & Derbyshire, launching competitions and pathways. Recently, she co-founded Ashbourne Women, building an inclusive, thriving squad and expanding girls’ rugby opportunities, creating the first competitive offering for girls in the NLD CB at u14s, 16s and 18s - the NLD Conference Cup.

20. Gabby Rowe

Gabby’s love affair with rugby started when she was studying for her degree at Writtle College. A trailblazer at Chelmsford Rugby Club, where she became Head of Minis, doubling the Minis section to more than 300 players, added to her roles as Club Membership Secretary and First Aid coordinator. A key organiser of the club’s annual charity day, she eventually progressed to be chair of the club, creating greater equality between the men’s and women’s sections. A member of the RFU’s Women’s Leadership Collective, Gabby cites her greatest achievement as forming the club’s mixed ability rugby team.

21. Ruth Scott

Ruth, Northumberland’s first female President (2023–24), began playing rugby in 1992 at the University of Bradford. She played for Northern, Blaydon/Team Northumbria and Novos, where she still plays. A former North-East and Northumberland representative, she has held several roles within Northumberland RFU. Now as Director of Women and Girls Rugby for Northumberland, she is helping drive the game’s future across the county.

22. Ali Turner

Ali was a key figure in founding in 2019 the Horden and Peterlee Valkyries. The team grew from non-contact beginnings to NC1 (North) success, with promotions, unbeaten runs, and Papa John’s Plate finals. With Ali involved the team bridged age grade to seniors, even though COVID, fostering future Valkyries. Ali is proud to have helped build this team and pass it to the next generation.

23. Tracey Wedd

Tracey is a lifelong rugby volunteer and player, with 20+ years at Harlow RUFC across roles including Chairman, Coach, Treasurer and Tour Manager. Played county and regional rugby, helped launch and develop the club’s women’s and girls’ sections, and contributed to landmark events like Ladies Day and Tillys Tens. Committed to growing grassroots rugby at all levels.

24. Jade Woodford

A founder of one of the country’s newest women’s teams, Jade Woodford has become a trailblazer for rugby in the north-west. Before she arrived at Silloth RFC, the club had never fielded a women’s side. At the very first Silloth Tigers training session in early 2024, just four players joined her — today, the squad has grown to almost 20. Although the Silloth women’s team continues to play touch rugby, it has transformed Jade’s life. She admits she didn’t know a single teammate before stepping onto the pitch, but now counts them as “friends for life.” With pioneers like Jade driving the project, Silloth has even secured a five-figure Sport England grant to fuel its development.

25. Lucy Wray

Lucy Wray is a prominent leader in women’s sport, the driving force (until recently) behind the most successful women's club team in England - Saracens. She emphasises building sustainable business models, 360 degree player care and 'people-first' cultures. Serving on boards in the Netball Super League and Premiership Women’s Rugby, Lucy consistently advocates for greater long-term investment in women’s sport. Lucy co-owns the London Mavericks super league netball team.