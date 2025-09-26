Maggie Alphonsi at The National Lottery X Summer of Women's Sport event at Richmond Rugby Club | Getty Images for The National Lottery

The RFU has been working on their Impact 25 legacy programme since 2022, with the governing body supported by The National Lottery.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

Work is already well underway to ensure the impact of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England is transformational according to RFU president Deborah Griffin.

The RFU has been working on their Impact 25 legacy programme since 2022, with the governing body supported by The National Lottery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £170 million of National Lottery funding has transformed grassroots rugby across the UK, including vital investment into the women and girls’ game.

“Legacy programmes are always one of the most important parts of hosting a tournament,” Griffin said at Richmond Rugby Club, where Euros winner Lucy Bronze and World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi was in attendance.

“And we really wanted to make sure that the work was put in to get the most out of the tournament.

“We have been working on our legacy programme Impact 25, we have been working on that for three years and have got another year to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is all about getting more female coaches, more female referees, we have been investing in facilities.

“Along with our partners like National Lottery and others investing in the community game, that is where the success of the tournament will really be felt.

“Anecdotally, we are already hearing there are more girls and boys joining rugby clubs.”

The World Cup has broken almost all records and gone above expectations with record crowds and viewership, including 82,000 people set to descend on Allianz Stadium for the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impact of the tournament is expected to be felt from the elite level down to the grassroots, with Sport England’s This Girl Can campaign striving to encourage as many women and girls as possible into the sport.

Kate Peers, Sport England’s head of campaigns said: “The tournament has captured the heart of the nation in terms of showing girls but also women that this sport is a phenonemal sport, that this is a sport that they can look up to and do as well.

“But also, a thank you to the National Lottery for funding all of these grassroots initiatives as well as This Girl Can so we can continue to spread this message.

“Sport England will be investing £40million into grassroots football and rugby over the course of five years between 2022 and 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That has been really crucial to ensure that we have excellent provision, excellent facilities, brilliant changing rooms and really encouraging women and girls to get involved.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, over £6 billion of National Lottery funding has been invested into grassroots sport. Nearly £50 million has been invested in women’s and girls’ rugby in England in the last 15 years creating the infrastructure that's now producing world-class female rugby players.