Wales face England at Kybunpark on Sunday as both remain in with a chance of progression to the quarter finals

Rhian Wilkinson insisted Wales are not just at the Euros to participate despite all the pressure being on England when they meet in St. Gallen on Sunday.

Wales sit on the brink of a Euro 2025 exit having failed to pick up a point during their time in Switzerland so far, but Wilkinson was keen to impress just how remarkable an achievement it was for the side to even be at the tournament in the first place.

But though she wants to accentuate the positives, the Wales manager was also far from rolling over for England as her side look to make an impact in their remaining game.

“I don't think many people inside women's football understand that we're here for the first time and we're here to make an impact,” said Wilkinson.

“Part of that is celebrating our firsts so we were able to celebrate Jess [Fishlock]'s goal twice thanks to VAR. All these moments are important to celebrate.

“Those countries that are fortunate enough to have the player pool to expect regularly to qualify for these events have forgotten what an achievement it is to be at the pinnacle of the game at these major events.

“These women have fought so hard for so long to have this opportunity and I will not allow us to feel like we're just here to participate, so we will continue to celebrate.”

Wales fell to a 3-0 defeat in their opening Euro 2025 match against the Netherlands but grew into the tournament to get off to a strong start against a rotated France side.

While France took an early lead, Fishlock’s 13th-minute equaliser not only represented Wales’ first-ever major tournament goal but also put them back on level terms with a side expected to go far at the Euros.

Wilkinson’s side could not hold out as they fell to 4-1 loss, but she hopes the side will take a key lesson from both games as they head into a crunch clash with England.

“[I want them to play with] freedom and courage. We've talked about it all the time. I love watching this team when they start to find their flow,” she said.

“That's what we want to see another time. Our fan base has been incredible and we're so grateful for it so the very least that we can do is show up and give it everything we've got.

“They're on the journey with us and they understand they're here to celebrate something historic. We hope it's a win.”

That win will be made all the more special if it comes over neighbours England. It is a rivalry embedded deep into the two side’s footballing history.

Though Wilkinson may be Canadian, a fierce contest with those in geographical proximity is something she understands well, though she has been keen not to let the players get ahead of themselves.

“I understand the grudge match with my neighbours [the USA],” she said. “We're preparing like we do every game. I've not let them talk about this England game until we were finished at the French game.

“But equally, for me, this is another incredible challenge. I can't pretend there's not history there. I have read a book.

“For these women, it's acknowledging it and not letting it get bigger than it needs to be.

“This is going to be a wonderful opportunity for women's football and for two nations, neighbours, to put on a display for our families.”