Rice relishing prospect of exciting new partnership

CELSIUS

Rice, Stanway, Adeleke and Curry have all joined forces with the brand

Declan Rice has endured a difficult couple of weeks on the football pitch.

The Arsenal midfielder was part of the Gunners’ side that crashed out of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain before missing Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool with a hamstring injury.

But away from it, the England ace can’t wait to join forces with Georgia Stanway, Tom Curry and Rhasidat Adeleke as part of an exciting roster of ambassadorial talent.

Rice, 26, Lionesses star Stanway, Olympic sprinter Adeleke and England rugby ace Curry have been welcomed into the global collection of talent boasted by functional energy drink brand CELSIUS®.

Stanway helped fire Sarina Wiegman’s England to Euro 2022 glory on home Wembley soil while Curry, 26, was recently selected as part of The British & Irish Lions squad to tour Australia this summer.

And Irish ace Adeleke enjoyed a searing 2024 that saw her grab a hat-trick of European Championship medals – including individual 400m silver in Rome – as well as 4x400m mixed bronze on the world stage.

Each ambassador has been carefully selected for their drive and dedication to be their best – values that align perfectly with the CELSIUS LIVE FIT™ lifestyle.

And Rice, who will hope to propel Thomas Tuchel’s England to World Cup glory next summer, said: “As a box-to-box midfielder, fuelling right is key.

"I’m so excited to join and the opportunity was too good to turn down.”

Stanway, 26, said: “Football is a high-tempo game, you need to stay sharp for 90 minutes and even into extra time.”

In addition to Team CELSIUS, the brand is also partnering locally with the Battle Cancer Challenge and will be onsite at the Manchester, London, and Scotland events in May, October, and November, respectively. This follows a successful outing at Battle Cancer Dublin in March.

Adeleke, 22, said: "Every second counts on the track and competing at the top requires the right energy.”

Curry added: "I’m super excited to join as a brand ambassador.”

CELSIUS’ Carlotta Cattelani said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Declan, Georgia, Rhasidat, and Tom to the team.

“As we continue our expansion in the UK, having these incredible athletes on board emphasises our commitment to supporting those who are motivated to achieve their goals."

The third largest energy drink in the US market, CELSIUS is available nationwide in major retailers such as Tesco, WHSmith, Amazon, Asda and Morrisons. To find a retailer near you, visit uk.celsius.com/buy-locate/.