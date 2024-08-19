Richard Howley is dreaming of a maiden Olympics at LA 2028

ph.Ljuba Buzzola/Longines Global

Richard Howley dreaming of LA 2028 after a top few years on the Longines Global Champions Tour.

Richard Howley is already dreaming of an Olympic debut at LA 2028 after narrowly missing out on Paris selection. The Wetherby-based 32-year-old was shortlisted for the Irish team at Paris 2024, but forced to watch on as his team finished seventh in front of the Palace of Versailles.

And after a rapid rise in success over the past couple of years, Sligo-born Howley now hopes that the next four years can be the perfect preparation for a maiden Olympic Games for Ireland in 2028. I'm planning towards the next Olympic Games already," he said.

"I was shortlisted this year but the next Games I really want to be a part of the team there. It's difficult enough with there only being three members, you really have to be on it to make the cut but that's the goal. I think it's an achievable one as long as we have a bit of luck and everything goes our way."

Despite missing out on Olympic selection, Howley, who is now based in North Yorkshire, was back for the 12th leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour in London.

The 16-stage tour, which culminates in a final showdown in Riyadh in November, promises only the best riders and horses from all over the world and sets itself against iconic backdrops in some of the best cities in the world. And after being just one of seven riders to jump clear to reach the Grand Prix jump off on the ground of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Howley was thrilled to see his achievement.

"It's been great so far, my horse is only nine so this course has been huge for him but he's such a talented animal," he said. "To be able to jump clear in London, he's phenomenal and I'm very happy to have him." Howley finished seventh in the jump off in London and was full of praise for the Tour which he believes makes jumping a worthwhile sport to pursue.

"It's great to have so many fantastic events throughout the year on the Tour," he said. The prize money is very good, which is great because our horses are very valuable and it takes a lot of work to get them to this level.

"It's nice to jump in such great venues as well as it makes our sport worthwhile and make it affordable for those of us who don't have as many sponsors. It lets you compete against the best and be well paid if you jump a clear round."

