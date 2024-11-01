Richard Love and Anna Linton triumph at 2024 Skechers Pickleball English Nationals

Paul Currie

Love and Linton triumphed in an all-Norfolk final to claim Open 50+ mixed doubles gold at the ,Pickleball Nationals in Bolton.

The duo won gold in the Mixed Doubles Open 50+ after defeating friends Julie Mac and David Youngs in the final and could not conceal their delight.

Having emerged victorious in what were hard-fought battles showcasing the best of British pickleball, Linton and Love paid tribute to their opponents for their efforts.

"We worked really hard to get here and to play as well as we did today is great," said Love. "We've had really tough opponents all the way through today.

"We were worried about our first match all the way through to the last.

"It's lovely to play David and Judy in the final, he got us into the sport and it was quite nice to beat him!"

Linton added: "We do work hard. We train a lot and put a lot of hours in and we love it so it's really nice to know that's all paid off."

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

Commenting on the sport's soaring popularity, Love said: "All throughout the day, I've had people I've known all my life messaging me that they're watching and it just gets the message out there about the sport.

"If somebody's sitting at home watching and sees this and the smiles on our faces, it might encourage more to play. This sport's going ballistic at the moment.

"We can't say it enough. It's such a fun sport to play."

Linton added: "It's amazing. The first time I played I was playing with my kids and I'm still trying to get them to play with me but they won't!

"It's great because everyone can play it. We've upped our level. Richard coaches so he's coaching people at all levels.

"It's such a great sport and I recommend it to everyone. I'm a psychotherapist and I recommend it to my clients!

"It's so active and social and I love it!"

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org