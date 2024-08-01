Richardson hails crucial National Lottery funding after Paris Olympic win

Lewis Richardson, Charley Davison, Rosie Eccles, Delicious Orie, Chantelle Reid and Pat Brown are all on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme

The Colchester boxing star is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing him to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support

Grateful Lewis Richardson reckons family and financial support can catapult him towards a stunning Olympic gold in Paris.

The Colchester boxing star, 27, became the first and only British fighter to win his bout at the North Paris Arena with a brilliant triumph against Serb Vakhid Abbasov.

Roared on by a raucous travelling Essex contingent, Richardson outboxed, outfoxed and outthought his experienced light middleweight opponent to inject a a last-gasp ray of light into Team GB’s boxing campaign.

Richardson is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport's National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing him to train full time, have access to the world's best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.

He knows this has been vital for his pathway to Paris and hailed players back home for enabling him to ‘showcase his skillset’ on the biggest stage of all.

“It was amazing to have everyone here supporting me today,” beamed the 2022 European silver medallist.

“It’s the first Olympics in Europe since London 20212, so to have family and friends here is so special - France is so close and it feels like a home Games.

“The support from The National Lottery is so important - so a huge thank you to the people back home who continue to buy National Lottery tickets.

“This is where it goes - to people like myself who have come from very humble beginnings and therefore allow me to showcase my skills on the world stage.

“I’m extremely grateful for The National Lottery, alongside the vast amount of people who have supported me along the way.

“I’m really happy to get the win out of the way – I’m really positive, happy and proud.

“There’s a lot of emotions and I’m in a very positive headspace.

“I can go all the way – Lewis Richardson can win Olympic gold in the light middleweight division.

“I’m massive at the weight, strong at the weight, I’m fit and more importantly than anything, I’m in a mentally great place right now.”

Delicious Orie, Chantelle Reid, Rosie Eccles, Charley Davison and Patrick Brown - all of whom are also athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme - were unable to advance in their first round fights at the North Paris Arena.

But Richardson changed all that in thrilling fashion, delivering a dynamic display under the Wednesday night lights on to book his place in the quarter-finals.

A bout with Jordan fighter Zeyad Eashash awaits next and Richardson is relishing the responsibility of being the last Brit standing in France.

“It hasn’t gone our way - but I can change that and more than capable of doing that,” he added.

“I’m now that person to carry the flag, and I’m ready to do what it takes to become an Olympic medallist.”

