Rico Bogen hoping for a repeat podium finish in San Francisco

The 24-year-old claimed third in the event last year after a thrilling sprint finish which saw the top three separated by just four seconds.

Rico Bogen is hoping to repeat his exploits from last year as he targets another podium finish at the PTO San Francisco T100 on Saturday.

Belgian Marten van Riel took the victory with a time of 3:18.20 from New Zealand’s Kyle Smith, who was a second further back.

And after finishing 10th in the opening T100 event of the season in Singapore, Bogen is determined to challenge for top honours come the end of the race which takes place around the famous Escape from Alcatraz route.

“It would be cool to be back on the podium again,” he said.

“But you never know how the other athletes are, so I want to have a good race, give it my best and then I can see where I end up.

“If I give everything, and I don’t make any mistakes and I come home fourth or fifth, then I would have to be happy with that.

“Then I’d need to improve for the next phase. But, for sure, it would be really cool to be on the podium.

“I think I'm in a better shape than Singapore.

“That was the first race of the season. I changed things with a new coach and a new bike, and it was about seeing how I would adapt to new situations.

“Hopefully I can have a good race here. I'm feeling well prepared. And although the conditions here are a lot colder, that is something I like.”

The race last season was memorable for the German, who was the 2023 Ironman 70.3 world champion, as he proposed to his now wife Emily under the Golden Gate Bridge after finishing.

The couple then got married at the end of last year in Leipzig and Bogen was delighted his proposal plan went smoothly.

“I planned it five weeks before, I’ve always thought about asking her if she wanted to marry me,” he added.

“I thought, we’re going to San Francisco and there's the Golden Gate Bridge. It is a cool location to ask the question.

“In the end, it was a beautiful day with the sun, it was a perfect decision. And at the end of last year, we married. We are happy together.”

