Rico Bogen hoping momentum can lead to back-to-back T100 victories

T100 World Triathlon Tour

Rico Bogen hopes the momentum from his first T100 World Triathlon Tour victory can carry him to the top of the podium again in Vancouver.

Bogen claimed his maiden T100 victory with a dominant performance in San Francisco in May, lifting him to the top of the overall standings after two races.

The German now hopes that having earned a first race win, he can repeat the feat on a new course for all athletes in Canada just two weeks after the San Francisco leg.

“I have the momentum on my side but it’s a new day and a strong field,” he said. “Let’s see how the others are in the race and if I can perform like I did in San Francisco.

“It’s hard to do it back-to-back, and it’s such a strong field. I am in a good mood and want to have fun out there.

“It gave me confidence, now I know I can win a race like the T100 with such a strong field. You are always a little bit nervous for the race, but this gave me confidence that with a good training block I can beat everybody.

“It would be very cool to win back-to-back races, and it would be very good for the overall series.”

The T100 arrives in Vancouver for the third stop of a world tour that will culminate in a final in Qatar in December.

Bogen finished 10th on the first stop in Singapore before rocketing up the rankings with victory in San Francisco, but knows another good result is required in Vancouver ahead of the tour’s European legs in France and the UK.

The race in Vancouver is the first time the T100 has taken place in the Canadian city, and Bogen hopes his time reconnecting with nature can help him to another strong result.

“The course is very similar to San Francisco so we didn’t change too much in training,” he said. We came straight from San Francisco, it’s important to be able to fully reset and train.

“It’s my first time here in Canada. Last week I travelled in a camper with my parents. We visited a bit of nature, it’s beautiful. I love nature and I love a little bit more silence.

“It’s such a cool city. It’s perfect conditions for triathlon. The bike course looks cool, a bit of technical stuff and a bit of hills.”

Watch the world’s top 20 female and top 20 male triathletes race live in the Vancouver T100 on Saturday 14 June. The broadcast starts at 0915 local time, 1715 in the UK, with the men’s race starting at 0930 and then the women at 1200. You can tune in live for free globally on PTO+ or watch on partners channels such as TNT Sports in the UK, Max or Discovery+ in Europe, or beIN in North America. For more details visit www.T100Triathlon.com