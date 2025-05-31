Rico Bogen wins men's T100 San Francisco in commanding style

T100 World Triathlon Tour

Rico Bogen completed his T100 San Francisco redemption arc with a commanding win against the backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge. The 24-year-old from Germany was forced to settle for third in last year's event, pipped to the finish line by Marten Van Riel and Kyle Smith in a thrilling sprint finish.

Fast forward a year later, and it was quite the opposite for Bogen who produced a commanding solo victory, with Jelle Geens and Mika Noodt completing the podium. It marked a completely new top three from the season opener in Singapore just one month ago, with Geens returning to form after a DNF in Singapore.

"It was quite emotional with some tears of joy in the end," Bogen said. "I had a really good day and Jelle wasn't closing with too much time. I knew my legs were okay and on the last lap, I knew I should have it.My parents are so happy and it was good they could come out here and we can celebrate today."

Bogen was in the middle of the pack coming out of the swim but was biding his time, slowly making his way up the field on the bike leg to take the lead with 30km to go and extend his gap leading into the run. He added: "On the bike we were in a big group but I found it quite easy and so on the third lap I decided to go.

“My legs were great today and so with two and a half minutes lead, I didn’t over pace the run at the beginning and just kept it rolling. Last year was incredible but this time is was so good that I could hold the pace until the end."

Firmly out in front, the German was unaware of the changes behind him, with wildcard Jamie Riddle in second before serving a 30 second penalty from T2 and slipping back to fourth. With Geens having cemented his place in second, it was still all to play for in third, with Riddle, Noodt, Smith and Van Riel all in with a chance on the run but it was ultimately Noodt who made his mark, shaking off challenges to take his first T100 podium of the season.

"I think I need to be happy today and Rico was in a league of his own, I'm definitely satisfied with second," said Geens.

"On the run it was very technical and on the way out we had a headwind and it so it was a bit like a fartlek run," added Noodt. "But I managed to do well and then on the final lap I managed to do a hard surge for 20 seconds to make the podium. "I feel like I haven't peaked yet in training but this sets me up well for the season and there is still room for improvement."

Smith crossed for fourth place in his first T100 of the season whilst last year's San Francisco champion and reigning T100 champion Van Riel took fifth.

The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a season-long schedule of World Championship level races competed over 100km (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run), where the world’s best triathletes go head-to-head in iconic locations. For more information visit www.T100Triathlon.com