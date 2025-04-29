Rising star applauded for taking the leap at LTA Tennis Awards

Former British number one Andrew Castle has applauded rising star Charlie Robertson for following his gut and moving to train in the USA. | Former British number one Andrew Castle has applauded rising star Charlie Robertson for following his gut and moving to train in the USA.

FORMER British number one Andrew Castle has applauded rising star Charlie Robertson for following his gut and moving to train in the USA.

Former British number one Andrew Castle has applauded rising star Charlie Robertson for following his gut and moving to train in the USA.

The 18-year-old from Dundee moved to Wake Forest University in North Carolina to hone his skills on the court at the beginning of this year after the 2024 season saw him reach the semi-finals at the Juniors of the US Open and finish third at the ITF Junior Finals in Chengdu.

It was a season that also saw him crowned Boy's Player of the Year at the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

Castle himself moved to the University of Wichita to play tennis as a youngster and commended Robertson for also taking the leap across the pond.

"There are a lot worse places to be that playing in America if you want to know what competition is," he said.

"Charlie is doing the right thing and has made the decision to be there which I would back up 100%. Looking back to when I went to American University made a huge difference and bridge to me.

"I didn't become a world beater or anything but I managed to make it my living and whatever his journey is, being exposed to that culture rounds you out as a person as well as making you a better player.

"You come back and realise that the sporting excellence really toughens you up."

Robertson was named Boy's Player of the Year, with Stojsavljevic clinching the Girl's equivalent and Ruben Harris crowned Junior Wheelchair Player of the Year.

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis and padel across Britain.

First launched in 2015 by former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, were all acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

Castle honoured to be one of the presenters at the National Tennis Centre, alongside other notable names such as Sue Barker, Laura Robson and Sir Trevor McDonald in what he believed to be a celebration of the unnamed heroes in sport, as well as the elite.

"The older you get the more you appreciate looking back," he said. "Every time I get to speak at an event like this I think back to all the people who helped me.

"Hearing about those like the Lifetime Achievement Award winner with over 30 years of service, they do it because it's the right thing to do and it's nice to say thank you to them.

"This is about recognising those people who give up themselves selflessly."

