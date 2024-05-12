Road closures in place for the race will continue to be lifted as the day progresses. Those around the start/finish line will be the last to reopen.

Road closures will begin at 4am around the start/finish line (St Michael’s Lane/Newport View). The closure around St Michael’s Lane will then re-open no later than 6.30pm.

Initial closures around Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Lane/North Lane will come into force from 6am and re-open at 5.30pm while the rest of the closures around Headingley and the city centre will come into force from 7.30am and will be re-opened for 11.30am.

Closures around Otley Road will come into force from 8am to 8.30am up to Lawnswood roundabout and will re-open for 4.45pm and then up to New Pool Bank Road for 4.20pm.

Closures around Eccup Lane and Arthington Road will come into force from 8.30am and be re-opened for 12.30pm.