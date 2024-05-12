Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2024: Live updates as Kevin Sinfield and runners cross finish line
Thousands of runners have descened on Leeds for the Rob Burrow Marathon on 12 May. Named in honour of Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, the marathon will see a host of city routes closed.
The race started at 9am today and the half marathon will follow shortly after at 10am. Our sister title Yorkshire Evening Post are providing live updates below.
A number of road and junction closures will be in place as well as a number of parking suspensions and bus diversions around the route.
Kevin Sinfield's message
Kevin Sinfield pays a special tribute to all those who made the event possible.
Kaiser Chief finishes
Jamie Jones-Buchanan completes the marathon
Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan completed today’s marathon alongside his wife Emma who is also celebrating her birthday.
Kevin Sinfield finishes
Live from Headingley Stadium
Our reporter Charles Gray was filming live on Facebook from the stadium. Click the link here to watch.
Rob and Lindsey Burrow with Kevin Sinfield after completing the race
Marathon winner
The completed marathon route
The marathon started and ended at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium, with runners following a circular route that initially winds around Woodhouse Moor before striking out for Adel, Lawnswood, Bramhope, Pool in Wharfedale and Otley.
The Leeds Half Marathon uses much of the same route. The two events have together attracted around 14,000 entrants.
Kevin Sinfield speaks to the crowd
Kevin Sinfield spoke to the crowd after completing the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.
Road closures to be lifted as day goes on
Road closures in place for the race will continue to be lifted as the day progresses. Those around the start/finish line will be the last to reopen.
Road closures will begin at 4am around the start/finish line (St Michael’s Lane/Newport View). The closure around St Michael’s Lane will then re-open no later than 6.30pm.
Initial closures around Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Lane/North Lane will come into force from 6am and re-open at 5.30pm while the rest of the closures around Headingley and the city centre will come into force from 7.30am and will be re-opened for 11.30am.
Closures around Otley Road will come into force from 8am to 8.30am up to Lawnswood roundabout and will re-open for 4.45pm and then up to New Pool Bank Road for 4.20pm.
Closures around Eccup Lane and Arthington Road will come into force from 8.30am and be re-opened for 12.30pm.
The final closures on route around Pool and Otley including Otley Town Centre, Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road and the A659 Pool Road will come into force for 9am and will be re-opened between and 3.15pm.
