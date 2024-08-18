Whitaker hails Longines Global Champions Tour for breathing new life into showjumping

Sportsbeat

The 41-year-old is one of the members of the iconic show jumping family, spearheaded by his 69-year-old father John Whitaker and originally dating back to his grandfather Donald

Robert Whitaker has heralded the Longines Global Champions Tour as a new lease of life for competitive show jumping.

Now based in Brighton, Whitaker is a three-time British show jumping champion and regularly represents Britain on the international stage, including on the 2024 Longines Global Champions Tour.

The Longines Global Champions Tour is a 16 stage tour which promises the best riders and horses from all over the world, the event sets itself against iconic backdrops in some of the best cities in the world.

And with the London leg seeing riders compete in front of the grandeur of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in the heart of the city, Whitaker believes that the Tour is one of the greatest ways to showcase the sport he has grown up loving.

"To have a Global Champions Tour in England and in London is brilliant for our sport," he said.

"The prize money is very big and it's always a good atmosphere. We always enjoy it.

"Growing up with the horses on the farm and going to the shows with my dad, horseriding was the only way I was going to go really.

"I enjoyed it and I'm a very competitive person, I like winning and that's why I started to win.

"I don't think there was ever any pressure. It was more of making pressure for yourself and I was privileged to be with my dad at the bigger shows when others couldn't."

Family members John, Robert, Donald and Jack all compete on the prestigious Longines Global Champions Tour and were present for the London leg of the 2024 season, hosted at Chelsea Hospital London.

John was the family victor on the opening day of competition, finishing fourth in one of his events, and echoed his son's sentiment in that the Tour has taken the sport to new heights for fans and riders alike.

"The Global Tour has great locations with great prize money," he said.

"It is fantastic and it's taken the sport to another level with the venues and the atmosphere that it builds.

"The standard of riding and standard of horses is just so good nowadays. The horses and riders back in the day would still be good but there's so many now.

"You get a class of 40 or 50 riders and 45 could win it.

"Obviously the prize money has improved which is good but the sport is so big now. It has grown and grown to make it more professional."

