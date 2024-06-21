Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retired Italian football star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint in his home while watching the national team's game against Spain in the European Championships.

According to Italian media reports, at least five armed robbers broke into Baggio's villa near Vicenza around 10 pm local time (9pm BST).

When Baggio confronted them, one of the robbers struck him on the head with a gun butt. The thieves then locked the 57-year-old Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewellery, watches, and cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired Italian football star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint in his home | Getty Images

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the robbers left, Baggio broke down the door and called the police. He was taken to the hospital and received stitches for his wound. His family members were unharmed.

In a statement to the Italian news agency ANSA, Baggio said: "Anything can happen under such circumstances. Fortunately, the violence only resulted in some stitches, bruises, and a lot of fear. Now we have to get over the fear." Baggio is married and has three children.