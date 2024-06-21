Roberto Baggio robbed at gunpoint: Italian football legend attacked in family home by five armed robbers
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to Italian media reports, at least five armed robbers broke into Baggio's villa near Vicenza around 10 pm local time (9pm BST).
When Baggio confronted them, one of the robbers struck him on the head with a gun butt. The thieves then locked the 57-year-old Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewellery, watches, and cash.
After the robbers left, Baggio broke down the door and called the police. He was taken to the hospital and received stitches for his wound. His family members were unharmed.
In a statement to the Italian news agency ANSA, Baggio said: "Anything can happen under such circumstances. Fortunately, the violence only resulted in some stitches, bruises, and a lot of fear. Now we have to get over the fear." Baggio is married and has three children.
Baggio played 56 games for Italy, scoring 27 goals, and starred in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. He began his career at Vicenza and later played for Serie A clubs such as Fiorentina, Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan. Spain won the match against Italy, 1-0.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.