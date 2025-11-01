Robinson delighted to come away with silver on Knotty’s English Nationals debut

Christo Frylinck (left) and Rupert Robinson (right) won silver at the Pickleball Nationals at Bolton Arena | Paul Currie

Robinson only took up the sport last year but stormed onto the podium at Bolton Arena with his fellow South African ex pat Christo Frylinck.

By Milly McEvoy in Bolton

Farnham’s Rupert Robinson was delighted to come away with a silver medal on his debut at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals pickleball tournament.

The pair were unbeaten on their way to the final before coming up against the defending champions Richard Love and David Youngs, who triumphed 11-9 11-8.

“It is my first nationals, with doubles and mixed and I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome, especially with Christo,” the 58-year-old said.

“We were more than happy going through the rounds, winning the semi and then in the final, playing with David and Richard.

“They are the defending champions, and it is David Youngs last-ever competitive pickleball match so that is even more special. It couldn’t have been better.

“I am very new. I have only been playing competitively since August last year and took it up in May.

“I found it online and then gradually met people and went to sessions, and then Christo has got a huge influence on me getting further and opening a lot of doors.

“He takes a lot of the credit, as well as other people around me, he helped me a lot. It is a whole family community so they all take the credit.”

Rupert was one of over 1300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition.

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew.

The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Frylinck, from Fleet in Hampshire, said: “I think we played really well. We achieved what we set out to do.

“They are tough customers, but I don’t think we gave it to them, they didn’t get it for free, they had to work for it. It was a good game.”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/