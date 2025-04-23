Rolene Streutker relishing the opportunity to set the standards at Nottingham Forest

Ritchie Sumpter/Netball Super League

Rolene Streutker wants to write a new script at Netball Super League newcomers Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rolene Streutker is enjoying the opportunity to write her own script at Netball Super League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

The South African goal shooter joined the East Midlands side at the start of this season, having been a training partner for Melbourne Mavericks in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently ranking second in the race for top scorer with 222 goals this season, Streutker is relishing the chance to set the standards at her new club.

“We have the ability to write our own story,” she said. “We can either say, ‘Oh, we’re new,’ and make an excuse after a game or we can say, ‘Oh, we’re new, we need to work harder.’

“We have learned that if we have a bad week of training, we are not privileged enough to fall back on years of experience. So we really took that to heart and really worked on it.

“We are growing. So I would say don't write us off yet.”

In particular, Streutker has impressed from range, bagging 74 Soft & Gentle super shots so far this season. It is a skill she honed Down Under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve loved it from the start,” she said. “I learnt the smarts of when to shoot it and when to go for two and what to do in those five minutes that I really got from SSN.

“They make it a bit more fun and it's more enjoyable for the fans. Gets everyone a bit more riled up.”

While Forest are enjoying mixed form so far this season, they have taken big victories at home to reigning champions Loughborough Lightning and Cardiff Dragons.

Though Streutker’s stats stand out, along with wing attack Brie Grierson who leads the league on feeds, she credits the team ethos for her strong performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm really privileged to be in such a great culture. I haven't been to all the other teams, but just what the girls have said, our culture is really above and beyond,” said the 24-year-old.

“I really want to congratulate Chelsea [Pitman, the coach] on that one. She really has got a great group of girls and if you are backed by your teammates, it's really easy doing your job.

“My job is just shooting, I don't need to run on the whole court. I feel other people's jobs are a lot harder than mine. That just makes it a lot easier.”

It was Pitman who was influential in Streutker’s decision to make the switch to England, and specifically Nottingham, where she has found a home in spite of the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chelsea really sold Forest for me. She just explained what she wanted to do with Forest and the club and her qualities that she wanted to bring into the sport, like loyalty and respect,” explained Streutker.

“She was emphasising being on time and respecting each other's time. They’re things I also value a lot.

“It might sound trivial, but in the grand scheme of things, it's the little things that count.”

A half century already 🤯 @NFNetball's Rolene Streutker has scored more than 50 @SoftandGentleUK Super Shots across the opening five rounds to sit top of the leaderboard 🎯



See who else can nail the two pointers in person and get your tickets now ⬇️ — Netball Super League (@NetballSL) April 16, 2025

The jet-setter is becoming used to switching between countries for netball, having swapped continents twice in the space of three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite the challenges, it is an experience she is embracing.

“It's exciting getting to see different cultures and different cities and countries,” said Streutker.

“I also like seeing the different styles of netball in each country. Netball is netball but you can learn what people find important and the different structures of playing in each country.

“My big challenge happened last year with just the accent and the terminology of netball, it does change quite a lot in different countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always going to be difficult coming from a different culture, a different country and settling into different instincts on court. But we make it work and everyone's really bought into that.”

The move to England has also been made easier owing to the presence of fellow Proteas teammates in the NSL.

She is followed on the goal-scoring chart by fellow South African Elmere van der Berg who represents just one of a strong contingent in the league.

While they do not yet have a groupchat, the group have provided reassuring familiarity for Streutker who has found a home away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really like it because each time I go away, I'm just staying each weekend at one of the South Africans,” she laughed.

“It's nice not being completely alone. Last year in Australia, I was the only South African there. It does get a bit like I just want to speak my home language Afrikaans sometimes.

“It's a big privilege for us. Just because we aren't professional yet, I don't think people realise the gravity of how privileged they are to be professional and to play netball as a full-time job.

“We’re just gathering as much knowledge as we can and taking it back home. That might seem a bit counter-intuitive, having so many South Africans in your league, but if one team gets better, the next also gets better. So we're just making netball as a sport better.”