Ros Canter storms into the lead at 2025 Defender Burghley

Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The eventer from Louth was the only rider to go under the time marker on a thrilling day of cross-country in Stamford, going clear in a time of 11 minutes and 16 seconds.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ros Canter knows the pressure is on after storming into the lead with an impressive cross-country phase at the 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The eventer from Louth was the only rider to go under the time marker on a thrilling day of cross-country in Stamford, going clear in a time of 11 minutes and 16 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that she will go into the final day of show jumping in pole position to defend her 2024 title, all the while juggling the early stages of pregnancy.

But with long-time partner Lordships Graffalo by her side every step of the way, Canter is positive that the duo can shake off the mounting pressure like they have done so many times before.

"I don't know if I can [put that into words] at the moment," she said. "He's just the most incredible horse.

"Like last year, I didn't feel like I was going very fast because he gives you the ability to prepare for every single fence in the way you want to do it and still keeps hitting the minute markers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't realise that I was quite as up as I was. I actually thought that I was probably cutting it a bit fine but he just seems to be so fast and so efficient.

"He felt as weary as he's ever felt coming through Defender for the second time but it was amazing.

"The pressure is on because he doesn't make mistakes so if there is one, it is mine.

"The pressure is on because we're in a good position and I want to do well for my team and the pressure is on because I'm pregnant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

"There was a lot at stake today, but it's not pressure that I haven't dealt with before."

This year's cross-country at Defender Burghley has turned a lot of heads, with the 31 fence course causing trouble for even the world's best riders.

With 2022 champion Piggy March eliminated and plenty of penalties picked up, Canter and Lordships Graffalo were just one of a few combinations to clear the round, and the only pair to dip under course designer Derek di Grazia's optimum completion time of 11 minutes and 24 seconds.

With just the show jumping left to do, Canter now has the opportunity to clinch back-to-back Defender Burghley wins and admitted that she feels as good as ever in the lead up to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Thursday there was a lot of chat about my condition which does sow a seed of doubt but once I got my dressage done and felt good then I felt in the competition," she said.

"I am just Ros and it's just Walter and we can do it. I feel like I'm riding well."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk