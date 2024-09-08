Ros Canter takes Burghley lead with Lordships Graffalo after cross country perfection

Defender Burghley Horse Trials /

Canter is looking to complete a golden summer after returning from the Olympics

Ros Canter believes she has finally ‘cracked’ the Defender Burghley Horse Trials fabled cross-country course after taking the overnight lead into the final day of the event.

The Olympic gold medallist started the day in top spot with Izilot DHI but it’s her other mount, Lordships Graffalo, who holds the cards heading into Sunday’s show-jumping.

Izilot DHI failed to complete the four-mile cross-country course early on Saturday morning but Lordships Graffalo was spotless late on, leaving Canter on the verge of a second triumph of a truly golden summer.

“We always thought Burghley might be another great event for him and I’m quite relieved,” she said.

“It feels like it’s been a long time coming, I’ve had a few near misses. I’ve been round Burghley a few times and I didn’t really feel I cracked it until this afternoon.

“When this morning went fairly catastrophically wrong very early [after Izilot DHI retired] – it was a long wait – but Lordships Graffalo was amazing.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m taking too many weights but he’s got such a scopey stride, gets his head down and he’s made to gallop.

“I’m very proud to have a horse like him. You have plans on cross-country day and he lets you perform a plan and there aren’t many who let you do that.

“I love riding him, we had a good chat on the way round. It’s the first time I’ve had to chat him round but every time he landed a nice gallop he said, yes please, off we go again.”

Canter has a long wait ahead in her bid to win a third 5* crown on Sunday but Lordships Graffalo shouldn’t be overcome by pressure or expectations, having won the Badminton Horse Trials in 2023.

“I’ll be pretty nervous,” said Canter. “There will be a lot of pressure I should think, but I’ll have some time to watch, make a plan and hopefully I can deliver it.”

Canter leads the way in her bid to add a maiden Burghley victory to her Paris 2024 team eventing gold medal after avoiding a single penalty on the cross-country course, giving her a lead of 3.5 marks from New Zealand Olympian Tim Price.

“Burghley is always tough because of the ground, you can’t even appreciate it when you’re walking it,” said Canter.

“I watched a few go out this morning. I watched Tom Jackson, Harry Meade and a few of the really good ones and then I pulled myself away, had a bit of cereal and paced a lot.”

Speaking about Izilot DHI’s less successful ride, she said: “Izilot did what he does.

“I adore the horse, he’s just a very different personality.

“We’ll re-root and go to Pau or somewhere like that with him. It doesn’t knock his confidence, some days he’s on it and some days he’s not.”

