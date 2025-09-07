Rosalind Canter gallops into history books with second Defender Burghley title

The Paris 2024 Olympic champion soared to victory atop of long-time horse Lordships Graffalo in Stamford, just weeks after announcing that she will give birth to her second child at the beginning of 2026. | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The Paris 2024 Olympic champion soared to victory atop of long-time horse Lordships Graffalo in Stamford, just weeks after announcing that she will give birth to her second child at the beginning of 2026.

Rosalind Canter galloped into the history books after successfully defending her Defender Burghley Horse Trials title whilst pregnant.

It marked an incredible conclusion to what was a thrilling week for Canter, fending off the mounting pressure as defending champion and questions about her condition to prove the doubters wrong and soar to victory.

The win also meant that Canter and Lordships Graffalo, also known as Walter, became the first ever combination to win Badminton and Burghley two years running, undoubtedly naming Walter as the best eventing horse in history.

With the expectations met and the pressure now subsided, there was nothing left but relief.

"I think the overriding feeling is relief at the moment," said Canter

"It has been a big build up for myself and there has been a lot of pressure on myself from me for obvious reasons.

"I was very proud of what happened yesterday and the way we managed to pull off that round and I had to work quite hard to stop thinking about that and to get myself into this zone today.

"What an amazing horse, I hope he will go down in history."

Canter and Walter were strong from the start, with a dressage score of 22.4 putting them in second place after the first phase.

Then came the difficult part. The cross-country at Defender Burghley is known to be one of the most difficult in the world due to the impressive questions and gruelling terrain.

But where some of the best riders in the world struggled, Canter and Lordships Graffalo soared, the only combination to complete the course under the expected time and with a total of zero jump faults.

It saw the rider catapult above 2023 winner Oliver Townend to the top of the standings, where she help firm on the final day of show jumping to jump clear and take the title.

What made it more impressive was that Canter was jumping for three, tackling not just the questions on course but the effects of pregnancy.

But as her morning sickness subsided, Canter admitted that she only felt like the elite athlete she has after some subtle changes throughout the week.

"I have actually felt better and better to be honest," she said.

"I think the more active I have been the better it has been. I got my diet a bit more sorted. Last week I felt pretty bloated and uncomfortable. I changed a few things and tweaked a few things and felt better.

"The more I think of myself as an athlete, the better I feel.

"As soon as I had done my dressage test I felt in the competition."

With history completed and a second Defender Burghley title in the bag, Canter will now head home and take a break from competition until the new year.

And with the opportunity to give back to those who have helped her achieve so much on her own journey, it’s a winter season she is relishing.

"I am going to continue to train as most of my horses have stayed at home with me," she said.

"They will continue in work with me as there are a few things I want to teach them and then they will have their holiday at a normal time and I am just looking forward to helping my team a bit more as well.

"They give me so much help so to be able to teach them and watch them in competition is great."

