Rosie Eccles left in tears after shock defeat at Paris 2024 Olympics

Rosie Eccles was left in shock after a points decision went against her

A tearful Rosie Eccles was left shell-shocked as her Olympic dreams were dashed at the first hurdle.

The Newport-born boxer, who grew up in Chepstow, lost by split decision against Poland’s Aneta Rygielska in a round of 32 clash she was convinced she had done enough to win - particularly when Rygielska received a penalty point in the third and final round.

Eccles cut an emotional figure in the aftermath as she followed close friend and compatriot Charley Davison in making an early exit at the North Paris Arena.

“A boxer knows when she’s won a fight and I knew I’d won the fight,” said Eccles. “I’m really shocked, I don’t know what to say. That was a discipline fight for me, not a hard fight, and I thought I kept to my game.

“She’s the sort of fighter that just wants to steal a fight and I thought I did everything I could to stop her stealing it. I just did what I was told when she was holding me it was so obvious. I did everything I could to punch but I couldn’t when she was holding.

“I feel like I’m in a dream now – but not a great one.”

Eccles had to pick herself up off the canvas on several occasions just to realise her Olympic dream. As a teenager, she used to sneak out her house in the small hours of the morning to ride her moped to the nearest boxing gym – where she was initially told they ‘didn’t train girls’.

She later temporarily lost 80 per cent of the function in her right arm after a Covid-inflicted attack on her nervous system in 2020, going on to catch the virus three more times.

‘Right arm Rosie’ fought back to land her Olympic spot by claiming European Games bronze last summer and had her sights set on competing in the latter stages, which are being held at Roland-Garros.

But a trip to the home of French tennis is no longer on the cards for a fighter who was looking to follow in the footsteps of former training partner Lauren Price in earning a place on the podium.

“I was so ready, beyond ready,” she added. “After all the anticipation, I was geared up and ready to go. I have given my whole life for an Olympic medal to take home. I would have been so proud of that to share it with the people that got me here.

“Unfortunately for me, it just wasn’t meant to be. And my poor teammate Charley (Davison) yesterday as well, she experienced the same thing. Both of us have not had a great time.”

Eccles, who is being supported by Aldi’s Nearest & Dearest programme in Paris, was backed by a vocal contingent of friends and family inside the arena and will be counting on those closest to her to help her overcome a particularly bitter pill to swallow.

“I’m just really grateful to everyone who has helped me get here, that’s why I need to speak,” she said. “I need to say thank you. I really appreciate everyone’s support and I’m just really sorry I couldn’t do it.”