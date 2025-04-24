Rosie Harris honoured to represent the white rose in the Netball Super League

Harris is in her third stint with NIC Leeds Rhinos | Tom Pearson

Rosie Harris is the only Yorkshire-born player in the NIC Leeds Rhinos squad

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

The importance of representing the white rose is not lost on Rosie Harris, NIC Leeds Rhinos’ only Yorkshire-born player.

The 27-year-old is back for her third stint in the city where she grew up, having also represented Loughborough Lightning and Surrey Storm.

Harris was born in Sheffield but was made as a netballer in Leeds, playing for Leeds Athletic before joining Yorkshire Jets.

“It is always an honour, playing for Leeds and in Leeds,” she said. “I did the majority of all my training here so it feels quite full circle. When I was younger, it was definitely a dream of mine to play for, at the time, Yorkshire Jets, that was always something I was aspiring to.

“I used to watch all of the games and get all the girls’ autographs. I find it a real honour to be able to be someone that the girls from Yorkshire can look up to and to be able to get to this position. The pathway is looking really strong in Leeds at the minute, so it is good to help inspire some of those athletes and show them the route is definitely there if they want to do it.”

Harris returned to the Netball Super League last year after time away, joining Surrey Storm as an injury replacement before signing with Rhinos to be part of their 10 for the 2025 season. As well as being special for Harris, the importance of her Yorkshire roots are not lost on her teammates either.

She added: “It definitely helps. The team is very supportive of the fact that I have grown up in Leeds. Culturally, there is definitely a difference in every team. Within Leeds, we have got this pride from being from Leeds, playing for Rhinos.

“There is that backstory with the spirit of the Rhino, which is linked to the rugby, and what it means to play for Rhinos. For me, it is a very special thing to be able to do, to play for Rhinos. I grew up watching them as well, so it helps highlight that for the team as well.”

Harris has played in five of Leeds Rhinos' matches so far this season as the team have won two of their games to sit in seventh. They are tied on points with Nottingham Forest, whom they face for the first time on Friday.

While Harris has taken time away from the game, she has often filled it with new pursuits like triathlon and sailing. She has even been known to go surfing the day after a Super League game and works with Leeds United football team as an athletic development coach.

But it is always netball that keeps her coming back and pulls her home.

“As a player, I’ve given it my all and had some time away,” she said. “Each time has given me time to reflect. There is definitely elements of performance sport that is tough and when you want to do it you have to really want to do it.

“Each time I have gained that perspective and definitely come back as a stronger player. Of the age that I am at the moment, I was wanting that little bit more settled life outside of it as well and Leeds was the perfect place to do that.

“I always get pulled back to Leeds, it must be where I am meant to be.”

