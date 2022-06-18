The latest tips and horses to keep an eye on as Royal Ascot gears up for an exciting climax.

The curtain comes down on a dramatic Royal Ascot this afternoon but there is still plenty of action to take place over the coming hours.

The return of Hurricane Lane will be one to watch and Trushan’s attempts to land a win in the final race of this year’s event will also catch the eye.

NationalWorld takes a look into what lies in what and identifies seven horses to watch as Royal Ascot 2022 reaches its climax.

2.30pm: Chesham Stakes

Alfred Munnings - Evens

It is difficult to look beyond the clear favourite to take the opening race of the final day.

With Ryan Moore on board, Alfred Munnings sits ahead of the field with confidence fuelled by a comfortable debut win at Leopardstown last month.

Going off as an 8/11 favourite, this confident two-year-old was guided home by four and a half lengths and a similar result would not be a surprise today.

Watch out for Frankie Dettori’s Alzahir and Rossa Ryan on Crypto Force as possible challengers.

3.05pm Jersey Stakes

Monaadah - 5/1

There are several horses with eye-catching claims with the likes of Noble Truth, Dubawi Legend and Star Girls Aalmal all fancied.

Jockey Jim Crowley, who rides Mohaafeth in the Derby today, is just the third person to ride in both the Epsom Classic and Grand National.

But the combination of Jim Crowley and Monadaah feels worthy of backing as this talented three-year-old protects a perfect record going into the race.

A debut win at Maydan was followed by triumphs on the all-weathers at Kempton and Newcastle over the last six weeks and Crowley will hope to continue that record this afternoon.

3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes

Hurricane Lane - 4/5

All focus will be on the long-awaited return of St Leger winner Hurricane Lane in this one and it’s hard to look beyond that despite a strong field.

With reports of clear progress being made since finishing third in the L’Arc de Triomphe last October, confidence is high a winning return can be made this afternoon.

Mostahdaf will be prominent but it’s hard to move on from Hurricane Lane here.

4.20pm Platinum Jubilee Stakes

Creative Force - 12/1

There is plenty of choice beyond what looks like a clear favourite in 2/1 shot Home Affairs.

Artorious, Campanelle and Sacred will all receive support but we like the look at William Buick on Creative Force.

A disappointing ride in Meydan in March was a blow but hopes are high of a more productive outing this afternoon as Buick looks to replicate the Ascot win he secured on Creative Force in October.

5.00pm Wokingham Stakes

Fresh - 11/2

Fresh is the selection here as he looks to go one better than last year’s second placed finish in the Wokingham.

Always one to watch on Ascot, the James Fanshawe-trained five-year-old is yet to finish outside of the first four on the course and will surely continue that record under the guidance of Danny Tudthorpe.

5.35pm Golden Gates Stakes

Missed The Cut - 5/2

Falling Shadow and Honiton will offer considerable threat in this one but we like the look of the in-form Missed The Cut.

Admittedly at a short price, the three-year-old goes looking for a treble this afternoon after claiming wins at Pontefract and Salisbury over the last two months.

With James McDonald on board, a strong race is expected and that hat-trick seems likely.

6.10pm Queen Alexandra Stakes

Falcon Eight - 9/2

Trushan will go off as favourite in the final race of this year’s Royal Ascot but the uncertainty over the conditions suggests looking elsewhere for value.

A winner in last year’s Chester Cup, Falcon Eight was unable to replicate that success in this year’s race and underperformed in last year’s Queen Alexandra Stakes, with a ninth-place finish as 7/4 favourite.