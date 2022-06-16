The latest tips and horses to keep an eye on as Royal Ascot gears up for Day Three.

Stradivarius ridden by Frankie Dettori on their way to winning the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup Stakes during day three of the Dante Festival 2022 (Picture: PA)

Day three at Royal Ascot arrives with a racecard packed with excitement and intrigue.

Stradivarius’ bid to claim a fourth Gold Cup will quite rightly dominate the headlines as the Frankie Dettori-ride looks to earn a place in the history books.

But there is a lot more going on as the festival ventures into its third day.

2.30pm: Norfolk Stakes

Walbank 15/8

Promising two-year-old Walbank catches the eye in this one after a strong start to life on track.

Finishing second place on debut to Godolphin-trained Noble Style in the Novice Stakes at Ascot last month, Walbank went one better at York just two weeks later.

As a strong 2/7 favourite, a comfortable seven-length win justified such short odds and offered further belief a big Ascot win could be on the cards today.

3.05pm: King George V Stakes (Group 2)

Newfoundland 15/2

In a wide-open race, Israr and Newfoundland feel like the stand-out picks and there is little to choose between them.

With two wins from four, and with Jim Crowley on board, many may look towards Israr - but I’m edging towards Newfoundland after an impressive win as an 11/8 favourite at Navan last month.

That continued the progression shown during an opening quartet of races and it would be no surprise if another win is racked up at Ascot today.

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

Sea Silk Road 2/1

Just six horses go in the Ribblesdale but it feels as if you make that a two-horse race if the market is anything to go by.

Magical Lagoon and Sea Silk Road are both rated at short prices in the early part of the day and they will hope to justify those odds.

Magical Lagoon will provide a stern challenge but I an inclined to select Sea Silk Road as my pick for the Ribblesdale.

Debuting with a sixth placed finish as a 25/1 shot on the all-weather track at Kempton in December, the three-year-old claimed wins at Nottingham and Goodwood last month.

Tom Marquand was on board for the latter of those wins and he will hope to produce a similar ride at Ascot.

4.15pm Gold Cup (Group 1)

Stradivarius 5/2

All eyes are on the legendary Stradivarius as he looks for to match Yeats in becoming a four-time winner in the Gold Cup.

There's no doubt who the most popular winner of the week would be -- eight-year-old veteran Stradivarius, another Frankie Dettori mount, who is gunning for his FOURTH Gold Cup on Thursday to match the record set by Yeats between 2006 and 2009. John Gosden's stayer is in prime form and his cause has been helped by the likely absence of the favourite, Trueshan, because of fast ground. ([PHOTO BY: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

After missing out to Subjectivist last year, Stradivarius has won three out of the last five races, losing out twice to Trueshan at Longchamp and Ascot in October.

A one-length win in the Yorkshire Cup at York last month was ideal preparation for a challenge to enter the history books - although Kyprios may have something to say about that.

5.00pm Britannia Stakes

King of Time 11/2

There is plenty of selection in the Britannia Stakes with a 30-strong field set to go off later this afternoon.

A number of rides head into the race in good form but perhaps none more so than William Buick-ride King of Time.

Rated at 11/2 in the early-morning market, the Godolphin-owned three-year old remains unbeaten during the early stages of a promising career.

A strong opening showing in a win at Lingfield in February was followed by a similar performance on the same track just over two weeks later.

A warm up for Ascot provided a third success with a one-length win over Bullet Force and Spirit Catcher in the Betfair Exchange Stakes at Newmarket in April.

Buick was on board for the last two of those wins and he will fancy his chances of making that a hat-trick in the Britannia Stakes.

5.35pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

Reach for the Moon 4/9

The obvious selection is to go for strong favourite Reach for the Moon as Frankie Dettori looks to deliver a Jubilee year winner for the Queen.

At 4/9 there isn’t much value, but the odds are justified by an impressive record so far.

Reach for the Moon is yet to finish outside of the top two in six races so far and will hope to improve on a second placed finish in the Heron Stakes at Sandown last month.

Claymore seems the obvious threat but Dettori could and should be celebrating another winner on the favourite.

6.10pm Buckingham Palace Stakes

Montassib 7/2

Navigating this field is quite the challenge with 29 horses set to go off in the final race of day three.

ChiefofChiefs, Tactical and Fastnet Crown but Tom Marquand-ride Montassib seems the clear pick as he looks to protect an unbeaten record.