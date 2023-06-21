Royal Ascot 2023: Day two race cards, runners and riders and latest tips

Some of the most famous horses and jockeys in the world of flat racing will be hoping for glory across the coming days at Royal Ascot.

After an action-packed opening to what has already been an emotional Royal Ascot on Tuesday, all focus turns towards the famous old course once again this afternoon as several fascinating contests lie in wait.

Ryan Moore stole the headlines on the opening day after claiming a fine treble that was sealed by a stunning win for Vauban in the Copper Horse Stakes and he will be hoping to continue his form on day two. Hollie Doyle was the other history maker on Tuesday when she became the first female jockey to ride a Group 1 winner when she led Bradsell to victory in the King’s Stand Stakes.

With a seemingly unpredictable afternoon lying in wait, NationalWorld takes a look at the runners, riders, latest odds and our tips across seven races.

2.30pm: Queen Mary Stakes (5f)

Summerghand ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope (centre) wins the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Handicap during the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup day at Ayr Racecourse, Ayr.

1. Balsam (R Moore - H F Devin) 10/1 2. Bated Moon (D McDonagh - J P O’Brien) 80/1 3. Beautiful Diamond (C Lee - R Burke) 10/3 4. Betties Bay (J Bryan - G Nicholls) 22/1 6. Bundchen (J Rosario - W Ward) 25/1 7. Callianassa (O Orr - B Ellison) 100/1 8. Cotai Vision (H Doyle - E Walker) 66/1 9. Crimson Advocate (J R Velazquez - G Weaver) 12/1 10. Cynane (J Castellano - T Morley) 20/1 11. Flora of Bermuda (J Doyle - A Balding) 18/1 12. Gaiden (S Levey - R Hannon) 33/1 13. Geologist (I Oritz Jnr - A Murphy) 80/1 14. Got To Love A Grey (S James - K R Burke) 9/1 15. Graceful Thunder (R Ryan - G Boughey) 22/1 16. Hot Front (K Shoemark - P and O Cole) 80/1 17. Juniper Berries (C Bishop - E J Houghton) 14/1 18. Lady Pink Rose (T Eaves - K R Burke) 50/1 19. Launch (K Stott - A Murray) 66/1 20. Mariamne (D Muscutt - J Ferguson) 80/1 21. Midnight Affair (D Tudhope - R Fahey) 8/1 22. Onigiri (N Callan - M Botti) 33/1 23. Out Of The Stars (O Murphy - A Watson) 10/1 24. Princess Chizara (D Keenan - C Allan) 10/1 25. Relief Rally (T Marquand - W Haggas) 5/1 26. Tallulabelle (J Watson - D O’Meara) 100/1 27. Thanksbutnothanks (D Egan - D F Davis) 100/1

Tip: Relief Rally (5/1)

Looking for a third consecutive win, Relief Rally was first past the post under differing conditions during wins at Windsor and Salisbury over the last two months. Crimson Advocate is the main threat after some lively displays at Gulfsteam Park.

Odds are correct at time of publication but are subject to change

3.05pm: Kensington Palace Fillies Handicap (7f 213yds)

Look Back Smiling edges home to give jockey Hollie Doyle the first of four winners at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

1. Roman Mist (H Doyle - A Watson) 25/1 2. Indian Wish (D McDonagh - J P O’Brien) 16/1 3. Crystal Caprice (R Moore - Sir M Stoute) 7/1 4. Mukaddamah (J Crowley - R Varian) 22/1 5. Villanova Queen (C Keane - J Harrington) 22/1 6. Yerwanthere (J McDonald - J P O’Brien) 9/2 7. Divine Light (D Muscutt - K P De Foy) 25/1 9. Tarrabb (W Buick - O Burrows) 7/1 10. Love Interest (D Tudhope - D O’Meera) 33/1 11. Belhaven (P-L Jamin - H Eustace) 20/1 12. Tamarama (F Dettori - R Beckett) 7/1 13. Don’t Tell Claire (J Mitchell - D and C Kubler) 25/1 14. Farrh To Shy (J Spencer - G Margarson) 20/1 15. Zenga (D Egan - R Varian) 25/1 16. Lady Eros (O Murphy - J and T Gosden) 8/1 17. Adelaise (M Sheehy - J P O’Brien) 6/1 18. Discretion (T Whelan - H and R Charlton) 16/1 19. Golden Spice (D Probert - G Margarson) 66/1 20. Sly Madam (R Dawes - S West) 66/1

Tip: Tarrabb (13/2)

Has shown significant signs of promise during a maiden year in racing with three wins and two places. Finished second in a last run-out at Chelmsford last month before losing out to Riot but has all of the ability to claim a first win of 2023 here.

3.40pm: Duke of Cambridge Stakes (1m)

Frankie Dettori reacts after placing tenth in the Betfred Derby with Arrest during Derby Day of the 2023 Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom. Picture date: Saturday June 3, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story RACING Epsom. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Epsom Downs Racecourse.

1. Grande Dame (J Spencer - J and T Gosden) 11/2 2. Honey Girl (D B McGonagle - J P O’Brien) 11/1 3. Internationalangel (H Doyle - J Chapple-Hyam) 22/1 4. Jumbly (R Moore - J P O’Brien) 9/4 5. Lightship (D Muscutt - K P De Foy) 50/1 6. Potapova (R Kingscote - Sir M Stoute) 16/1 7. Prosperous Voyage (F Dettori - R Beckett) 3/1 8. Queen Aminatu (T Marquand - W Haggas) 15/2 9. Random Harvest (S Osborne - E Walker) 18/1 10. Rogue Millennium (D Tudhope - T Clover) 11/1

Tip: Prosperous Voyage (3/1)

A win in the Falmouth Stakes and a second in the 1,000 Guineas, this four-year-old will under the guidance of Frankie Dettori for a third consecutive race and they will have to see off the much-fancied Jumbly to come first past the post.

4.20: Prince of Wales’s Stakes (1m 1f 212yds)

William Buick celebrates with the trophy after riding Hurricane Lane to win The Cazoo St Leger Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse last year. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

1. Adayar (W Buick - C Appleby) 11/4 2. Bay Bridge (R Kingscote - Sir M Stoute) 7/2 3. Classic Causeway (J R Leparoux - K McPeek) 100/1 4. Luxembourg (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 2/1 5. Mostadhaf (J Crowley - J and T Gosden) 16/1 6. My Prospero (T Marquand - W Haggas) 7/2

Tip: Luxembourg (2/1)

Was heavily backed as the favourite for last year’s Derby but missed out after suffering a muscular problem in training but goes into this on the back of an impressive win in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month, seeing off Bay Bridge in the process.

5pm: Royal Hunt Cup (1m)

Here's hoping: Astro King's trainer Sir Michael Stoute is hoping the horse gets more luck in the John Smith's Cup than it did at Royal Ascot. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

2. Tempus (H Doyle - A Watson) 40/1 3. Reach For The Moon (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 12/1 4. Imperial Fighter (C Hutchinson - A Balding) 66/1 5. Positive (A Kirby - C Cox) 50/1 6. Awaal (W Buick - S and E Crisford) 12/1 7. Intellogent (J Doyle - J Chapple-Hyam) 8/1 8. Bless Him (J Spencer - D Simcock) 25/1 9. Jimi Hendrix (R Ryan - R Beckett) 25/1 10. Ghaly (O Murphy - S bin Suroor) 8/1 11. Blue For You (D Tudhope - D O’Meara) 16/1 12. Sonny Liston (R Moore - R Beckett) 12/1 13. Astro King (R Kingscote - D and C Kubler) 8/1 14. Revich (J Hart - R Spencer) 66/1 15. Dawn Of Liberation (P Dobbs - R Hannon) 40/1 16. Outbreak (A Atenzi - C Johnston) 50/1 17. Dunum (W Lordon - N Lupini) 10/1 18. Atrium (K Shoemark - C Fellowes) 25/1 19. Orbaan (J Watson - D O’Meara) 33/1 20. Chasing Aphrodite (H Turner - H Eustace) 16/1 21. Perotto (D Egan - R Varian) 7/1 22. Greatgadian (A Keeley - R Varian) 40/1 23. Bear Force One (L Edmunds - R Teal) 40/1 24. Ouzo (S Osborne - J Osborne) 33/1 25. Point Lynas (T Marquand - E Bethell) 25/1 26. Aerion Power (H Davies - Sir M Stoute) 33/1 27. Wanees (J Crowley - C Hills) 20/1 28. Isla Kai (R Scott - N Tinkler) 66/1 29. Koy Koy (J McDonald - G Boughey) 25/1 30. Light And Dark (D Probert - S bin Suroor) 66/1 31. Dual Identity (N Callan - W Knight) 20/1

Tip: Dunum (10/1)

Given the form Dunum has shown over the last year, it could be argued these odds are generous and are difficult to ignore. Wins and second places in each of the last seven races, Dunum will be a real threat here and will hope to continue showing promise with a win.

5.35pm: Queen’s Vase (1m 6f 34yds)

Oisin Murphy expects to be fit to ride Chrono Genesis in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after escaping serious injury in a nasty incident on Thursday at Salisbury.

1. Bateman’s Boy (J McDonald - R Beckett) 25/1 2. Chesspiece (J Doyle - S and E Chisford) 11/2 3. Circle Of Fire (R Kingscote - Sir M Stoute) 7/1 4. Etna Rosso (D Browne McMonalge - J P O’Brien) 18/1 5. Gregory (F Dettori - J and T Gosden) 7/4 6. Hadrianus (A Atzeni - C Johnston) 18/1 7. Ndaawi (D Probert - A Balding) 66/1 8. Nurburgring (M Sheehy - J P O’Brien) 40/1 9. Peking Opera (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 9/2 10. Saint George (O Murphy - A Balding) 8/1 11. Steven Seagull (D Keenan - J Ryan) 250/1 12. St Vincents Garden (W Buick - J P O’Brien) 11/1 13. Think First (N Callan - J Tate) 66/1 14. Sumo Sam (K Stott - P and Oliver Cole) 50/1

Tip: Gregory (7/4)

Highly likely to go off as a short price favourite after claiming wins at Haydock in April and Goodwood last month under the guidance of Robert Havlin. Frankie Dettori will be on board this afternoon and he will be hoping to continue Gregory’s perfect record with another win in his final Royal Ascot.

6.10pm: Windsor Castle Stakes (5f)

1. Action Point (H Doyle - A Watson) 25/1 2. Alabama (W Lordan - A P O’Brien) 14/1 3. Barnwell Boy (O Murphy - C Johnston) 7/2 4. Big Evs (J Hart - M Appleby) 33/1 5. Bombay Bazaar (O Orr - R Fahey) 11/1 6. Fandom (I Ortiz Jnr - W A Ward) 25/1 7. Fusterlandia (R Ryan - R Hannon) 33/1 8. Ganesha (R Scott - P Makin) 40/1 9. Hackman (J Doyle - H Palmer) 33/1 10. Hala Emaraaty (K O’Neill - A Haynes) 40/1 11. Inquisitively (J Spencer - O Sangster) 11/1 12. Johannes Brahms (R Moore - A P O’Brien) 7/2 13. Lieutenant Rascal (B De La Sayette - G Scott) 100/1 14. Magnificent Match (A Atzeni - R Eddery) 100/1 15. Maximum Impact (K Stott - R Eddery) 100/1 16. Mayo Neighs (R Hornby - R Beckett) 17. Muqtahem (W Buick - G Boughey) 18. Myconian (T Marquand - A Murphy) 150/1 19. Scoops Ahoy (J Watson - D O’Meara) 66/1 20. Sergeant Wilko (T Eaves - K Ryan) 18/1 21. Seven Questions (D Muscutt - G Scott) 66/1 22. Sir Bolton (D Egan - D Ffrench Davis) 33/1 23. Supersonic Man (R Whelan - J Harrington) 14/1 24. Two Tribes (H Turner - R Spencer) 100/1 25. Up The Manor (C Keane - J Jones) 28/1 26. World Of Darcy (D Tudhope - K R Burke) 14/1

Tip: Maximum Impact (6/1)

Kevin Stott will be on board Maximum Impact once again as they look to replicate wins at Leicester and Ascot last month. Barnwell Boy seems the main threat to their chances.