Rugby coach delighted to see her side run out winners in play-off final

Old Albanians defeated Richmond in the final at Twickenham | Leo Wilkinson Photography

A double from Makeda Lewis along with efforts from Lucy Biggs, May Goulding and Alex Kane proved the difference at the home of English rugby in Twickenham despite a spirited fightback from Richmond.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Albanians head coach Sarah McKenna was delighted to see her side run out 33-19 winners over Richmond in the Papa Johns Women's Championship Play-off final.

A double from Makeda Lewis along with efforts from Lucy Biggs, May Goulding and Alex Kane proved the difference at the home of English rugby in Twickenham despite a spirited fightback from Richmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having represented the Red Roses during her playing days, McKenna knows a thing or two about elite level rugby and she expressed her delight at watching her side rise to the occasion at HQ.

“What a game to demonstrate the quality of this Championship,” she said.

“That’s the thing that everyone involved can be most proud of. The way the game was played by both teams, the skill level and the ambition on the field is a brilliant advert for what the league is doing.

“It’s an unbelievably special competition and we have got a whole multitude of people who are playing in this Championship and making it the best it can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opportunity to come and play here at Twickenham is a huge motivator for these players and getting to play out on that turf on a May afternoon with the sun shining and two big crowds behind those teams is what dreams are made of.”

The Papa Johns Community Cup is a year-long festival of community rugby and was part of the season restructure in 2023, where player feedback indicated a preference to condense the league season and create a cup competition after the regular league season had ended.

Through the Papa Johns Community Cup, many clubs were able to play different opposition and visit new places, while others reignited old local rivalries, all making plenty of memories along the way.

McKenna added: “We wanted to enjoy this moment and share it with the community. That's not just those with us who were there with us on the day but those who contributed to getting us here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest thing that we enjoy the moment regardless of the result and I think they did.

“I like to use the phrase a rising tide lifts all ships and if the grassroots game grows, the top tier of English rugby grows, whether that’s the Red Roses or the Premiership. It all starts at grassroots.”

For a round up of all the Papa Johns Community Cup Final action and to watch the games back follow @RFU on X or search for #PapaJohnsCommunityCup