Rugby coach hails fantastic game despite his side's defeat in final

Richmond (right) were defeated by Old Albanians (left) in the final at Twickenham | Leo Wilkinson Photography

Richmond head coach Ross Doneghan hailed a fantastic game of rugby despite his side's defeat to Old Albanians in the Papa Johns Women's Championship Play-off final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Richmond were defeated 33-19 at the home of English rugby in a game that saw tries flow freely across both ends of the pitch, with Caitlin Keefe, Catherine Teyssier and Rebecca Kemball all crossing the whitewash at HQ.

While Doneghan lamented his side's defeat, he expressed his pride in his side's efforts in delivering a showcase of free-flowing, entertaining rugby.

He said: “First, I just want to congratulate Old Albaians. They were fantastic and played a superb game of rugby. They were tactically superb and it was great for a neutral.

“We started really strongly but a few things went against us in terms of momentum.

“We went into the half down but I always believed we would be able to turn it around and we had moments where we probably could’ve, but it didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.

“That’s the beauty of sport. There were moments of absolute brilliance from both sides and that’s what rugby’s all about. It’s supposed to be open and exciting and it was great to watch.”

The Papa Johns Community Cup is a year-long festival of community rugby and was part of the season restructure in 2023, where player feedback indicated a preference to condense the league season and create a cup competition after the regular league season had ended.

Through the Papa Johns Community Cup, many clubs were able to play different opposition and visit new places, while others reignited old local rivalries, all making plenty of memories along the way.

Doneghan added: “It’s my first final here so it’s one I’m always going to remember and what I wanted the girls to do today was embrace the challenge and use it to up our game.

“At the end of the day if we walk out of the game better people and better individuals then we’ll be better at rugby and hopefully we’ll get another chance next year.

“We would not have gotten here without the fans. Their support is absolutely invaluable and we want to do it again for you next year.”

