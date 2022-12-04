South Africa Rugby Union player Sbu Nkosi reported missing

South Africa Rugby Union player Sbu Nkosi has been reported missing.

Sbu Nkosi

The 26-year-old has not been heard from since 11th November and has been “absent without leave” for three weeks.

He currently plays for the Bulls in his native country and they have released a statement regarding his current situation.

The Pretoria-based team are concerned for his safety and have said: “The Blue Bulls Company can confirm that Vodacom Bulls contracted player, Sbu Nkosi has been absent without leave for the past three weeks. Nkosi’s last known contact with any executive, management or playing squad member is Friday 11 November 2022.

“After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case with the Brooklyn Police Station (which was subsequently transferred to Sunnyside Police Station), in Pretoria on Thursday 17 November 2022.

“This resulted from the grave worry and concern of everyone at Loftus as well as the need for the expert assistance of the South African Police Services.”

Nkosi, who was born in Barberton, has made 16 appearances for the South Africa national team to date and was part of their squad who won the World Cup back in 2019. The winger missed out on the Springboks’ autumn internationals because of a rib injury.