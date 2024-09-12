Rugby World Cup can have same impact as Women's Euros, says Galligan

IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect

Rosie Galligan believes the 2025 Rugby World Cup can replicate the impact of Euro 2022 in transforming the women’s game in England.

Women’s football has grown exponentially following the Lionesses' victory two years ago, and with a home tournament of their own next summer, Galligan is confident rugby will feel the same impact.

The tournament will see matches played across the country, culminating in the final at the newly-named Allianz Stadium, with hopes that the home of English rugby will welcome a sell-out crowd to the showpiece.

“I think it is going to be the start of something new,” said Galligan. “We are going to see so many girls want to pick up a rugby ball.

“There are so many people that want to see women’s rugby flourish. You look at the Women’s Euros in football and the success that they have had after their incredible campaign, we want to be like that.

“We want to be a legacy on the pitch for what we have done but also for who we are as people off the pitch and making sure we can drive the standards like the likes of Sue Day and Gill Burns have done before us.”

The Red Roses are targeting a transformative moment in the women’s game next summer but are also looking to get their hands on a trophy that has eluded them in the past two editions. And earning the right to contest for the honour on home soil will feel even more special.

“I don’t think we think of losing the World Cup final (in 2021), it is more a case of we know we want to win the next World Cup,” she added.

“It is not a case of looking back and thinking about all the things we could have done differently; we know we got silver now we just want to get gold.

“I didn’t play in the final, a year later in WXV I started the game against New Zealand so that was a massive personal gain that year. Going forward for this year, it is something I definitely want to do; I want to start a World Cup final at Allianz Stadium.

“I don’t think it could get much more special than being at the home of English rugby in a World Cup final. Nothing could get more special than winning a home World Cup at the home of English rugby, that is the icing on the cake and a lot of people’s dreams.

“We use the past to make us better, but our eyes are focussed forwards on getting that record sell-out crowd, we want to sell every single seat in the stadium, and I know we can do it.”

England's preparations a year out begin with a pair of warm-up matches, with France visiting Kingsholm on 7 September before New Zealand arrive at Allianz Stadium on 14 September.

The repeat of the last two World Cup finals is set to be an enthralling encounter, and Galligan hopes as many people as possible turn up to support the Red Roses.

"In the women’s game, this is the game to watch," she said.

"It is the best going head-to-head. Even if you are not interested in the actual rugby on the pitch, the atmosphere at women’s games is phenomenal.

"For the 2023 Six Nations, I was unfortunately injured but being involved and immersed in the crowd with everyone's friends and family and seeing all of the fans' reactions, it is something so special and I will never forget.