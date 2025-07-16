2025 Six Nations Women's Summer Series preview: France v England

Lucy Calladine of England and Lou Roboam of France during the 2025 Six Nations Womenâs Summer Series photocall at Caerphilly Castle, Caerphilly, Wales, Friday, July 4th, 2025 | 6Nations Rugby official photo

The two sides are both undefeated so far so expect them to hold nothing back in a blockbuster battle at the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.

It doesn't get bigger than Le Crunch as England and France prepare to lock horns in the final game of the 2025 Six Nations Women's Summer Series.

England most recently clinched a comeback 36-20 win over Italy while France put Ireland to the sword 41-12.

Catch all the action here.

Team News

England head coach LJ Lewis has opted to stick rather than twist with only a pair of changes to the starting XV.

Loughborough Lightning hooker Lucy Calladine captains England in a capped fixture for the second time.

Joining her in the pack are clubmate Grace Clifford and Annabel Meta of Trailfinders Women.

Amelia MacDougall comes in for Poppy Love at scrum-half, with Lia Green taking up the 15 shirt in place of Eva Wood, who is on the bench.

The France line-up will be announced today.

Player to watch - Millie David

David was at her brilliant best last time out with a pair of tries to get England over the line and past a spirited Italy side.

Blessed with pace and power in equal measure, she is a big game player who has been called up to the senior set-up previously.

What they said:

England head coach LJ Lewis: "This week, preparations have built our bond as a player and staff group as we near the final stages of reaching our goals this month.

"Our players have approached the first two games with the intensity required to achieve two impressive results, and we expect that mindset to continue.

"Every matchup with France will demand a high level of performance and the squad is fully focused on the job in front of them. They are full of confidence and belief as a whole squad."

Teams:

England: 15. Lia Green, 14. Sophie Hopkins, 13. Sarah Parry, 12. Carmela Morrall, 11. Millie David, 10. Ella Cromack, 9. Amelia MacDougall, 1. Chloe Flanagan, 2. Lucy Calladine, 3. Grace Clifford, 4. Jasmine Adonri, 5. Keevy Fitzpatrick, 6. Lucie Sams, 7. Sophie McQueen, 8. Annabel Meta

Replacements: 16. Lucy Simpson, 17. Amelia Williams, 18. Zara Green, 19. Tyla Shirley, 20. Haineala Lutui, 21. Daisy Aspinall, 22. Millie Hyett, 23. Eva Wood

France: To be announced

Replacements: To be announced

