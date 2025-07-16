2025 Six Nations Women's Summer Series preview: Wales v Italy

Branwen Metcalfe of Wales and Elena Errichiello of Italy during the 2025 Six Nations Women's Summer Series photocall at Caerphilly Castle, Caerphilly, Wales, Friday, July 4th, 2025 | 6Nations Rugby official photo

Italy are searching for a first win this year, while Wales are looking to back up their victory of the series when the two meet on Thursday at the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.

Pride is on the line as Wales and Italy go head-to-head to continue an action-packed final matchday of the 2025 Six Nations Women's Summer Series.

Last weekend, Wales enjoyed a 52-29 win over Scotland, while a spirited Italy side were denied 36-20 by England.

Don't miss the action live on YouTube right here.

Team news

Wales head coach Liza Burgess has made four changes to the starting line-up from last Friday.

Tight-head Elan Jones returns to the team after adhering to the head injury protocols, with Jorja Aiono starting for the first time in the Series after Lottie Buffery-Latham's knee injury against Scotland.

Lily Terry is shuffled into the back row to join skipper Branwen Metcalfe, with open-side flanker Catrin Stewart also making her first start in this year's competition.

Full-back Carys Hughes replaces Mollie Wilkinson after she sustained knee and ankle injuries last time out.

Player to watch - Savannah Picton-Powell

Picton-Powell was twice on the scoresheet during her side's 52-29 win over Scotland last time out and could have had another had it not been for the intervention of the TMO.

What they said:

Wales head coach Liza Burgess: “We’ve had to make a few changes due to injuries, but we now have great depth in our squad. “The unlucky injury that Lottie suffered in the game against Scotland has allowed Jorja and Catrin to make their first starts during the campaign, as Lily Terry moves to the back-row.

“Our intensity and speed of play was really pleasing during the first half against Scotland – and we’re aiming to build on that for the game against Italy.

“Although results haven’t gone their way so far, they’re a really physical and unpredictable side.

“We’re determined to build on our success against Scotland and deliver an 80 minute performance.”

Teams

Wales: 15 Carys Hughes, 14 Seren Singleton, 13 Savannah Picton-Powell, 12 Freya Bell, 11 Nia Fajeyisan, 10 Hanna Marshall, 9 Sian Jones; 1 Stella Orrin, 2 Molly Wakely, 3 Elan Jones, 4 Robyn Davies, 5 Jorja Aiono, 6 Lily Terry, 7 Catrin Stewart, 8 Branwen Metcalfe.

Replacements: 16 Rosie Carr, 17 Dali Hopkins, 18 Lowri Williams, 19 Chiara Pearce, 20 Jessica Rogers, 21 Ffion Williams, 22 Gabby Healan, 23 Hannah Lane

Italy: 15 Kristin Kone, 14 Lucie Jeanne Moioli, 13 Sofia Catellani, 12 Elisa Cecati, 11 Mihaela Pirpiliu, 10 Lavinia Pratichetti, 9 Nicole Mastrangelo, 8 Elena Errichiello (C), 7 Margherita Tonellotto, 6 Luna Sacchi, 5 Elettra Costantini, 4 Francesca Andreoli, 3 Alice Antonazzo, 2 Silvia Fent, 1 Elena Giorgetti

Replacements: 16 Chiara Cheli, 17 Angelica Cittadini, 18 Luce Floridia, 19 Greta Copat, 20 Elisa Burchielli, 21 Sofia Florio, 22 Teresa Sofia Blaskovic, 23 Vittoria Zeni

