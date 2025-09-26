Amy Cokayne ready to ride redemption arc at Rugby World Cup final

The Women's Rugby World Cup final will be contested between England and Canada at Allianz Stadium | World Rugby

Three years ago, the Red Roses powerhouse hooker scored three tries in the final against New Zealand, only to see England lose by three points to a late try.

Amy Cokayne is ready to ride her redemption arc ahead of the Rugby World Cup final.

When she returned home, she was so desperate to hide away that she escaped to Wales – “where no one talks about English rugby” – for a week of board games with her nieces.

“I just wanted to be Auntie Amy,” she recalled. “Three-year-olds don’t ask questions about what it’s like to lose a World Cup final. I just tried to leave it because you can’t change it, I tried not to think about it too much.

“I didn’t take much from my final performance. Scoring a hat-trick means nothing if you don’t win the game. I didn’t take any positives from it, but I’m hoping we can turn it around. I’ve had a few messages saying a hat-trick would be nice again.”

Cokayne’s family are such devoted Aston Villa fans they gave her the middle names Victoria Fiona. The 29-year-old relieved the other AVFC finally ended their winless streak this week and aware it’s now her turn.

As John Mitchell’s side went through their final preparations at Allianz Stadium, Sale Sharks’ big summer signing was the loudest voice. An 82,000-strong world record crowd is an occasion she will certainly relish.

“We’ve played at Twickenham a few times so it feels quite natural and normal for us to be here,” she added.

“When you’ve got a big crowd, big players stand up – and we’re a team of big players. I’ve no doubt we are going to rise to the occasion.

“In the front row we understand our responsibility to give the team energy. Perhaps we sometimes get a bit carried away with involving the crowd, but we love it.”

England forwards coach Louis Deacon has spent the week trying to bottle emotions. Now he’s almost ready to pop the cork.

“I think we’re going to see the real Red Roses,” he said. “We’ve been effective but not perfect so far, and the final is going to bring out the best in the girls. We’ve been tested, but we’ve found ways to win – and that gives you confidence.”

