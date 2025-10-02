Caldy plan to become force on the road in new Champ Rugby season

JJ Dickinson of Caldy during the Championship Rugby media day at Trailfinders Sports Club on September 24, 2025 in London, England | The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Now in their fourth season in the second tier, Caldy have established themselves in the Champ, with Paton Field a challenge for every visiting side.

Caldy have always taken pride in being one of the toughest trips in Champ Rugby but captain JJ Dickinson wants the club to become a force on the road as well.

But after finishing 10th and then 11th over the last two seasons, Dickinson knows that for Caldy to take a step forward, they need to start picking up more wins on the road, having won just twice away last season.

He said: “We’ve sort of put our stamp on the league now. We like to build a bit of a fortress at home and a lot of teams think of it as a tough place to come and play which we like and we enjoy. For us, the big focus this year is to try to get some away wins and survival. That is the ultimate goal.

“Then we’ll look to push on for mid-table and potentially even top six if we have a good start.

“We are pretty traditional in the way we do things. It’s tough going to Cornish Pirates or London, anywhere like that. It’s a long old trip. It’s something we need to focus on and try and get right this year, to make sure the lads are ready for the game.

“Pirates, we tend to make a weekend out of but other than that, we tend to do everything in a day so it is a big challenge for the lads. For semi-pro lads, it’s a long day of focusing, getting themselves ready, sitting on a bus but that is part of the challenge of semi-pro rugby.”

It is all change in Champ Rugby this season with the return of the play-offs for the top six in the league, while at the bottom relegation returns with the bottom side dropping into National 1, while 12th and 13th will play off and the loser then facing a winner-takes-all clash with the second team from National 1.

In addition to that, matches will also be streamed on Ireland’s largest streaming platform, Clubber TV. It marks the first time that all 182 league games, as well as the play-offs, will be available to stream on the subscription-only service. That means more eyeballs on Caldy, a huge step for a club that is at the heart of the community in the Wirral.

And with a rejuvenated squad, Dickinson is hopeful that the team will be able to kick on.He added: “We are at the heart of it, a community rugby club, which is what we pride ourselves on. It’s amazing that we get to play at this level and we want to do it for as long as possible. But it’s a bit of a different set-up to some of the top teams in the league.

“There is pride for the whole area, we try to put on as good a show as we can. We’ve got brilliant fans that show up. If you come to Caldy in the middle of December, we have fans who show up no matter the weather and stand on the bank. We build a pretty special atmosphere up there for most games.

“We’ve been going through a bit of transition over the last three years. We’ve had an aging squad and I would say last year and this year will probably be the youngest squad we’ve had in seven or eight years.

“There are some really talented young lads, last year Will Robinson on the wing scored some awesome tries for us, and then we’ve got a few new signings who are going to be pretty exciting as well. Kieran Wilkinson has come in at 10 and looks really sharp. He’s running the team really well, and then we’ve got a couple of lads from RGC who look really promising. It’s building competition in the squad which is really good.”

The Champ Rugby 25-26 season starts on October 3. For more information, visit www.champrugby.com