Canada's Asia Hogan-Rochester relishing World Cup victory over Wales

The wing was one of five try-scorers for the world number two side, with McKinley Hunt crossing twice, and Alysha Corrigan, Taylor Perry and Brittany Kassil also scoring.

Asia Hogan-Rochester believes stopping Wales from scoring made Canada’s 42-0 win even sweeter as they booked their place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Canada weathered early Welsh pressure before dominating, scoring three tries in six minutes, with Hogan-Rochester’s the pick of them all.

“Overall, we are really proud of ourselves,” they said. “Wales are definitely a really feisty side, and they are definitely a team we can’t count out.

“So, to have that scoreline look the way it does is huge for us.

“But that being said, we definitely do respect our opposition, because it was not the easiest at times – but that is what makes the win even sweeter.”

Wales started brightly, holding Hogan-Rochester up in the maul to win a penalty after 24 seconds, but they could not turn their pressure into scoreboard advantage.

Meanwhile, Canada took their chances as Hunt crashed over first, before Corrigan raced over and Hunt got their second.

Hogan-Rochester showed why they are a rugby sevens Olympic silver medallist as they handed off one player before side-stepping another en route to the try line.

On their try, they said: “Tess [Alex Tessier] was saying this to me before we went on the pitch, ‘rugby is an easy game when you don’t overthink and you’re yourself out there’.

“And I think rugby – whether it is touch, 15s, sevens, league – that quote translates for everything, and that is when Canadian rugby is at its best.”

Wales did not have luck on their side, because even as Canada’s fifth try was chalked off for a knock-on, the review also saw Georgia Evans sent to the bin for an upright tackle.

Canada took advantage as Perry went over, before Kassil crashed through Welsh bodies for Canada’s sixth just seconds after coming on.

Sophie de Goede, widely considered one of the best players in the world and playing out of position in the second row, was perfect from the tee – the only person on the park who seemed to remain faultless.

Wales pushed for a consolation try but were denied each time as Canada’s defence stood firm, and they can now seal top spot in the group with a win over Scotland next week in Exeter.

“While sticking with our process and just trying to take things game by game, it is great to know that we are through going into our next match,” Hogan-Rochester said.

“With that being said, it doesn’t change how we prepare for the next game.”

