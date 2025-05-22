Challenge Cup victory can start golden era for Bath, says Lawrence Dallaglio

Lawrence Dallaglio says a Bath victory in the EPCR Challenge Cup can start a golden era for the club | ©INPHO/Juan Gasparini

Finn Russell and co will hope to bring home the second part of a treble when they take on French side Lyon in the Challenge Cup final at Principality Stadium, live on Premier Sports 1, with a Premiership Rugby Cup victory having already ended Bath’s 17-year wait for silverware.

An EPCR Challenge Cup victory can be the springboard to a golden era as Lawrence Dallaglio knows only too well – making Bath’s trip to Cardiff this Friday a huge opportunity.

They are also heavy favourites to take the Gallagher Premiership crown that narrowly escaped them last season, having already clinched top spot and underlined their position with a thumping win over second-placed Leicester Tigers at the weekend.

For Dallaglio, who is part of a 15-strong Premier Sports TV punditry team delivering the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup for Premier Sports, the new broadcasters of international club rugby's premier competitions, feels the Final gives Bath a chance to exorcise some demons from last year’s heart-breaking Premiership final loss to Northampton Saints.

That day, even after Beno Obano’s first-half red card, they were only denied by a late Alex Mitchell try.

And former England and Wasps No.8 Dallaglio recalled how victory in the Challenge Cup back in 2002 – coincidentally against Bath – was the catalyst for his club’s extended run of success.

He said: “I hate constantly making parallels with my own playing career. But when Wasps embarked on our golden period of success, it all started with the Challenge Cup final.

“Ironically, it was a fixture against Bath in the final that kicked us off. We won that and then went on to win our first Premiership final against Gloucester as well.

“Bath have targeted the Premiership and been the front-runners all season, they have been outstanding in terms of their consistency, but this is a golden opportunity for them to get another trophy in the cabinet. And for them to prove themselves that they are capable of winning these things.

“Having the better team for most of last year’s final, even being down to 14 men, they still missed out. They will want to rectify that and win this. If you are going to go on and win the Premiership, there is value in these sorts of games in giving you the confidence that you have got what it takes to win the one-off knockout occasions.”

They face a Lyon team that has plenty of star power, including standout Georgian full-back Davit Niniashvili, while they beat Owen Farrell’s Racing 92 in the semi-finals.

But fresh from a pair of league defeats that has hurt their chances of reaching the Top 14 play-offs, Dallaglio believes that Bath rightly go into the game as favourites, particularly with the proximity of the Welsh capital to the Rec.

He added: “Whenever you take on a French side on a neutral ground away from France, you fancy your chances. The fact it is in Cardiff, and Lyon coming off the back of two defeats, I fancy Bath to be strong favourites.

“For me it feels like a home game – for Bath and Northampton (who play Bordeaux-Bègles in the Investec Champions Cup final on Saturday, also live on Premier Sports 1). They have got to take full advantage of that. They will feel more comfortable than their opponents.”

