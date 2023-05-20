European Rugby Champions Cup final will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

The clocks are being rolled back 12 months for the biggest game of club rugby in Europe as Leinster face La Rochelle for the second time in a year.

The Irish giants fell short in the Champions Cup final in May 2022 as the Frenchmen, led by Ireland legend Ronan O'Gara, claimed a first European title. But fast forward to 2023 and it is a chance for redemption in the familiar surroundings of the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leinster could join Toulouse as the most decorated team in European competition history if they lift the trophy on Saturday (20 May) evening - which would be their fifth title. La Rochelle are hoping to crash the party for a second year running and win back-to-back Champions Cups.

The game will be broadcast live across UK, Ireland and Europe - but who are the presenters and commentators? Here is all you need to know:

RTE

Jacqui Hurley will present the action on RTE 2. The coverage will begin on the Irish channel at 4pm.

The Aviva Stadium will host this season's EPCR Challenge Cup final. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

BT Sport

BT Sport has provided coverage of the whole of the Heineken Champions Cup throughout the 2022/23 season. The broadcaster will be showing the final live with coverage starting at 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BT's rugby team includes presenters Sarra Elgan, Craig Doyle, Martin Bayfield as well as pundits Ben Kay, Lawrence Dallaglio, Austin Healy and Ugo Monye.

ITV

The European Rugby Champions Cup final is also being shown live on ITV. Coverage will begin on the free-to-air channel at 4pm.