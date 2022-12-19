The former Scotland lock passed away last month after a six year battle with Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

A special service paying tribute to Doddie Weir OBE is set to take place today in the former rugby star’s hometown of Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

The 52-year old passed away on November 26 after a six year battle with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) where his charity, the ‘My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’, raised millions to try and find a cure for the condition. Weir was beloved in the rugby community across the UK and his service is set to be live streamed for all of his fans and admirers to watch. Here is everything you need to know about how to access and watch the stream:

Doddie Weir memorial service live stream

The memorial service for George ‘Doddie’ Weir will be streamed live on Scottish Rugby’s YouTube channel on Monday, December 19. The service is set to begin at 1pm from Melrose Parish Church.

Weir was born in Edinburgh but raised in a farm near the village of Stow, about ten miles outside of Melrose. He had a close association with Melrose RFC where he won six Scottish titles as a player before moving to Newcastle Falcons in 1995.

Who was Doddie Weir? Rugby career and charitable work

Doddie Weir was one of the most recognisable rugby union stars of the 1990s, winning 61 caps for Scotland between 1990 and 2000. He was also selected as part of the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 1997. He played for Melrose RFC during the early part of his career before turning professional in 1995 with Newcastle Falcons and later Border Reivers.

In June 2017, Weir publicly announced he had been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease and went on to set up his charity the ‘My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’. In one of the more emotional moments of his post-diagnosis public life, Weir presented the match ball in front of a sold out Murrayfield prior to the Autumn Nations Series match between Scotland and New Zealand that year alongside his sons.

During the first few years of his battle against the disease he released an autobiography, titled ‘My Name’5 Doddie’ and made several television appearances. Weir was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2019 New Year Honours for services to rugby and MND research.

A special trophy named the Doddie Weir Cup was commissioned and is now played for during international test matches between Scotland and Wales. Weir was inducted into the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame in 2020 and made an honorary president of Melrose Rugby Club in 2021.

Weir again presented the match ball with his family prior to a Autumn test match between Scotland and New Zealand at Murrayfield this year. It was his final public appearance before the announcement of his death just over two weeks later on November 26.