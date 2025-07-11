England coach backs Seb Atkinson to cement place in starting XV

Seb Atkinson of England during a training session at Pennyhill Park on May 21, 2025 in Bagshot, England. | Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Assistant coach Kevin Sinfield believes Seb Atkinson could make himself very difficult to drop with another big performance this weekend, even when the Lions contingent return

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England arrived in Argentina with Steve Borthwick looking for young players to make a statement and prove they could cut it at international level.

Gloucester's Seb Atkinson has done just that and assistant coach Kevin Sinfield believes the inside centre could make himself very difficult to drop with another big performance this weekend, even when the Lions contingent return .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh from a remarkable defensive display on debut in the 35-12 win in La Plata, where he made all 21 tackles he attempted, Atkinson is now set to be the senior partner in England’s midfield, where he will line up alongside newcomer Luke Northmore.

Still only 23, Atkinson hit the headlines earlier this year when he set a new best mark for a rugby player in the bronco drill – a gruelling fitness test used across the world.

On the evidence of this tour, he is more than just a fitness freak though, and even though the likes of Fraser Dingwall, potentially Ollie Lawrence and even Owen Farrell could come back into the selection conversation in November, Sinfield feels Atkinson has the potential to establish himself in the longer term.

He said: “He’s been outstanding. He’s come in and fitted in seamless. A great addition. From the moment he came into camp we were all taken aback at how talented he was. We’ve seen it first hand at Gloucester, but to see it here and be able to work with Seb and see the quality he brings, his maturity as well for a young guy, I thought he was outstanding last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can run like not many others can. He knows the game so tactically he’s where he should be, but technically he’s very good too.

“Without looking too far ahead you think of the autumn series and the players that then become available. These guys hold the shirts for us at the minute. If he goes well again it will be pretty tough to take that 12 shirt from him.”

It is not just Sinfield who has been impressed by Atkinson, with England co-captain Jamie George also showering him with praise.

For George, it is Atkinson’s rugby IQ and ability to pick things up quickly that has been the most revealing, as he likened him to a Springbok great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “If I’m completely honest, I’d played against him but I didn’t know too much about him. You hear about his bronco score and that sort of rubbish but I’m always sceptical of that because I’d like to see the measurements measured out exactly because I’m a boring old man!

“But he’s a very, very impressive athlete, he works very hard. The basics of his game are very good and he’s very mature.

“You always know when a good player comes in, how quickly they pick things up. I remember Schalk Burger when he first came into Sarries, he understood the game plan like that (clicks his fingers).

“I sort of see the same from Seb, he comes in and fits in and understands it, yep ‘no problem, I understand it’. It’s quite hard to do and it shows that he’s got a very good rugby brain, he’s an intelligent bloke.”

Purchase your tickets to the Autumn Nations Series at Allianz Stadium https://www.eticketing.co.uk/rfu/