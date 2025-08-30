England deliver record-breaking victory to seal World Cup quarter-finals place

England clinched a record World Cup points total, as they beat Samoa 92-3 at Franklin’s Gardens | World Rugby

England clinched a record World Cup points total, as they beat Samoa 92-3 at Franklin’s Gardens

Helena Rowland made history as England delivered a record-breaking victory to secure their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

A hat-trick for Jess Breach and brace for Meg Jones helped England on their way to the record World Cup points total, as they beat Samoa 92-3 at Franklin’s Gardens

But the star was the brilliant Loughborough Lightning fly-half Rowland, playing on her home ground, as she kicked 11 of her conversions and scored a try to run up a record 27 points for an English player in a World Cup game.

"The conditions were not in our favour but we adapted and played some really nice rugby," said player of the match Rowland.

"We did what we needed to do. We made lots of changes out there but you couldn't tell, it felt really cohesive and connected and that's so encouraging.

"I love this ground, whether it's in club or England colours, to come in and play fly half and hopefully do a decent job, that was the aim."

It took less than three minutes for the Red Roses to get off the mark as Jones found a gap in the Samoan line to dot down under the posts.

And it was not long before Breach followed suit as England quickly moved the ball out to the right following a scrum where the wing evaded a tackle before scoring her 50th international try.

From there, the Red Roses were relentless as Sarah Bern added a third from close range, before Jones burst through again to secure the bonus point inside 20 minutes.

It was personal for Maddie Feaunati who made the most of a dominant English scrum against the nation her dad, Zak Feaunati, represented 14 times.

The number eight dribbled the ball at the base of the scrum, with a control that would have impressed the on-looking Lioness Chloe Kelly, as England pushed over the line before Feaunati touched down.

Lark Atkin-Davies and Lucy Packer added the sixth and seventh before a late rally from Samoa denied England the chance to hit 50 points before half-time.

That momentum continued after the break as Harmony Vatau kicked over a penalty from 32 metres, causing celebrations to erupt among the travelling support.

But the Red Roses were soon back into their stride as Breach and Abi Burton combined well down the right before switching it inside for Kelsey Clifford to burrow over under the posts.

Breach slid in for her second moments later to cap off a well-worked England move before substitute Mackenzie Carson took their try total into the double figures on 60 minutes.

Rowland, who had proven her kicking quality all afternoon, dotted down herself shortly after.

Marlie Packer added further glitz to her World Cup captaincy with a try of her own before Breach secured the record points total and her hat-trick diving over on the right.

Claudia Moloney-MacDonald ensured celebrations in Northampton continued right to the whistle as she dotted down England’s 14th try in the 80th minute.

"I thought the girls' attitude was outstanding, they were so clinical and looked really well organised," said Mitchell, who has now played all but one player in his squad.

"Sometimes you get a bit loose when the scoreboard builds but they just stuck to the process.

"We had some huge individual performances out there, we're going to need a squad to be successful at this World Cup.

The way these girls are supporting each other, they are always there for each other, whoever is selected, is fantastic. We need to stay consistent and cohesive and selection will be made based purely on form."

