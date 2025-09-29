England ready to do it all again after party to end all parties

Zoe Aldcroft has already set her sights on retaining the Rugby World Cup - but only after a party to end all parties. | World Rugby

Zoe Aldcroft has already set her sights on retaining the Rugby World Cup - but only after a party to end all parties.

And she insists the 33-13 win over Canada felt all the sweeter after a narrow loss in their last two finals.

"We'll enjoy this moment for as long as we can, but we are winners, so right now I'd imagine we'll want to do it again," said Gloucester-Hartbury's Aldcroft, who will lead the team in a special event at London's Battersea Power Station on Sunday.

"I just felt knackered when that final whistle went, it was just a dream come true. It's taken 32 players to achieve this, and we're just so grateful.

"We've built something so special after the last three years, and we just all did our own job when it mattered.

"I'm so proud of all the girls, to play in front of that crowd is next level and a chance to redefine women's rugby.

"This is such a special bunch, and we've made some incredible memories together. I wouldn't have changed a single thing."

Ellie Kildunne's wonder try - a brilliant solo effort after the Maple Leafs had taken an early lead - will rightly lead the highlights reel.

And she's already plotting to defend the title too.

“We thrive in this, we have big players who love the pressure," she said.

"People want to watch us play. We need more people to keep on coming. We want to see the cowboy hats. We are going to keep performing.”

John Mitchell’s appointment as Red Roses coach in 2023 raised some eyebrows after 17 years’ experience in men’s rugby, including two years as All Blacks coach and three years in Eddie Jones’s backroom with England men.

His no-nonsense brand of coaching has not always been universally popular, but these Red Roses adore the steel he has added.

"These girls are awesome," he said. "We've been imagining this day for some time; it felt like climbing a mountain.

"We knew a home tournament needed a huge connection, and hopefully we could capture a nation.

"We knew we'd be good at the rugby, but our culture won this World Cup.

"I got out of the girls' way this week because they just needed to finish what we started. It's just nice to see them realise their potential.

"To be part of a winning World Cup is huge. Sometimes things elude you, but this feels very fulfilling.

"Our success is because of our depth. We can dominate the world for a long time, but the world is going to get better.

"This is just the start for us. If this is the start, look out for the future."