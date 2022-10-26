Everything you need to know ahead of England’s final group match in the Rugby League World Cup

England have stormed through their first two group stage fixtures of the Rugby League World Cup with triumphant wins over both Samoa and France. Ahead of their first match against Samoa, their opponents were tipped as having a fair chance of causing an upset, but England soon put a stop to that by thrashing them 60-6. Sam Tompkins’ squad then produced a 42-18 win over France in their second fixture to put them at the top of their group with a point difference of 78.

The hosts went up 18-12 by the end of the first half thanks to tries from Luke Thompson and Ryan Hall. And while Athur Monurgue and Eloi Pelissier helped try claw France back in the game, Dom Young scored a brace early in the second half and was joined in his efforts by Elliott Whitehead and Victor Radley. They are now all but guaranteed a place in the upcoming quarter-finals where they will likely face Papua New Guinea.

Greece have lost both their matches in their first World Cup, losing 34-12 to France in their opener before being thumped 72-4 in their second. It seems improbable they will challenge England’s place at the top of the group this weekend.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England vs Greece

Greece captain Jordan Meads during group match against France

When is England vs Greece?

The two sides will meet on Saturday 29 October 2022 with kick-off scheduled for 2.30pm (BST). The match will take place at Bramall Lane, the home of EFL club Sheffield United where there is a capacity for 32,050.

How to watch England vs Greece?

All of England and the Rugby League World Cup fixtures are available to watch on BBC and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer. Coverage will begin at 1.45pm on BBC One ahead of the 2.30pm start with Mark Chapman introducing the action.

England vs Greece head-to-head

England and Greece have never played each other before in a Rugby League match. This is mainly due to the fact that Rugby League was banned in Greece until just a few months ago. Their qualification campaign was deemed illegal and organisers have to take drastic measures to ensure training sessions and matches could go ahead.

The sport was thought to be illegal in the country because of a dispute over the sport’s ruling body. While the Greek Rugby League Association was recognised by the International Rugby League as the governing body in the country, the Greek Government didn’t.

It was only earlier in August this year that the GRLA (now called GRLF) was recognised by the Greek government and they were able to make the final touches ahead of their World Cup preparations.

Squads

The playing squads have not yet been confirmed but here are the World Cup squads for both teams.

England squad: Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Mike Cooper, Herbie Farnwoth, Ryan Hall, Chris Hill, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Tommy Makinson, Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley, Marc Sneyd, Luke Thompson, Sam Tomkins (C), Kallum Watkins, Jack Welsby, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams, Dom Young.