The Calcutta Cup will be on the line at Twickenham on Saturday as Rugby’s oldest international fixture takes centre stage once again.

Rugby’s Greatest Championship returns this weekend with the opening round of the 2023 Six Nations and it’s all set to start with two huge clashes.

Wales are set to welcome Ireland to Cardiff to kick off this year’s competition before the Calcutta Cup is put on the line when Scotland face England at Twickenham. It will be a first match for the hosts under new head coach Steve Borthwick, while Gregor Townsend’s side are looking to make it three successive wins over their arch rivals for the first time since 1972. Here is everything you need to know about the match including when it’s being played and how to watch the action on UK TV:

Advertisement

Advertisement

England vs Scotland Six Nations match date and kick-off time

The match will be played at Twickenham Stadium in London, the home of English Rugby, and will be the second fixture of the 2023 Six Nations Championship. The action is due to kick off at 16:45pm on Saturday, February 4. Wales vs Ireland is on before, kicking off at 2:15pm, while Italy and France round off the opening weekend in Rome on Sunday.

What channel is England vs Scotland Six Nations match on?

The 2023 Six Nations match between England and Scotland will be shown live on ITV and STV. The tournament will be broadcast across both the BBC and STV with certain matches, including Wales vs Ireland earlier in the day, being shown on BBC One. The programme is due to begin at 4pm with Mark Pougatch presenting the coverage.

England vs Scotland Six Nations match live stream

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match can be live streamed via ITVX or the STV Player (in Scotland). This can be accessed by visiting the website on a browser or by downloading the app (available in most mainstream app stores) on mobile devices and tablets.

England vs Scotland Six Nations team news

Both sides are likely to name their starting XV and replacements for the match either on Thursday, February 2 or Friday, February 3. All six countries have already named their full squads for the competitions however. Here are the full squad lists for England and Scotland:

England: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Dan Kelly, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs.