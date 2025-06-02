England's Arthur Clark determined to make up for lost time this summer

Arthur Clark is determined to make up for lost time this summer after injury hampered his Six Nations dreams. | The RFU

The Gloucester lock was a late call-up to the England squad who assembled in Girona before this year’s Championship but fractured a bone in his foot in the final training session of the camp.

He returned to action with the Cherry & Whites in April and was back in the international fold as part of a 33-man training squad assembled by Steve Borthwick to prepare for upcoming trips to Argentina and the USA.

“It felt a bit like the first day of school, getting your picture taken, and it was really good to be around the boys and get around the group,” Clark said.

“It (previous call-up) didn’t end the way I wanted it to and I didn’t get the exposure I was hoping to going in but I made sure I got back as quickly as I could to get an opportunity to be here.

“To go on tour would be an incredibly special moment for me and my family. It is everything you look towards and I just want to play well, train well, get Gloucester into a good position and get the call-up. It would be amazing.”

Clark was one of four Gloucester players in the training squad, alongside Afolabi Fasogbon, Charlie Atkinson and Seb Atkinson, testament to the eye-catching style of play the Kingsholm outfit have played this season.

Gloucester have provided plenty of Welsh internationals in recent times but fewer wearing the red rose, which Clark is determined to help put right.

“It is a special team to be part of at the moment,” he said.

“We had Lewis Ludlow and Jonny May but we are missing those England internationals, so it is exciting and hopefully good things are to come.

“We set out at the start of the season to change the way we play and James Lightfoot Brown took the reins on that aspect.

“He recognised the talent we had in the room and the opportunity we had to play the way we have in the Prem.

“It has been enjoyable on and off the field, not just in the games at weekends but also in training, being able to express yourself and show what you can do.”

Clark followed in the footsteps of his father, Barry, in representing Gloucester while he has been getting travel advice from his sister ahead of his potential trip across the Atlantic.

“I haven’t travelled that much and everyone says rugby is a good opportunity to get to places you wouldn’t go to often,” he said.

“Argentina is probably one of the coolest ones out there. South America looks amazing, my sister went out there a year ago and said it was unbelievable, especially the food.

“So I imagine all us big boys heading down there will be in for a treat, there will be a few steaks knocking about.”

A clash with a France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21 serves as the starter ahead of the Argentinian main course, potentially giving Clark an audition to book a seat on the plane.

“There are always places you can improve but I feel like the way I’ve been playing, my game is in a good spot,” he added.

“I just need to push forward and keep progressing.”

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets