"Giant" of Wales Rugby League Mark Alun Jones has died in Qatar at the age of 59
A player from the “great era of Welsh rugby league” has died at the age of 59. Mark Alun Jones played internationally for Wales in both codes of rugby while also playing league for Great Britain.
Wales Rugby League announcing his passing and paid tribute to the dual-code player referring to him as a “giant”. The WRL said in a statement that Jones died on Thursday (May 22).
Speaking on behalf of the WRL in a statement, former coach Clive Griffiths said: “Scooby (Jones) was a giant in both codes, and the fact that he went on to play for Great Britain as well, speaks volumes for his ability as a player.
“He was part and parcel of that great era of Welsh rugby league until rugby union went back professional in 1995. From 1991-95, he was an ever-present in the Welsh squad.
“For me, it’s like losing one of the family. We’re so tight as a group, the team of 1995, and we’re always in touch. It’s difficult to explain the depth of feeling from that group of players right now.
“He always called me boss, right up until now. He was a brilliant man, one of the best and that’s why he was loved so much.”
Jones’ league career saw him play for Hull and Warrington, while in union he represented the likes of Neath and Ebbw Vale.
