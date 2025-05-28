Gloucester's Afolabi Fasogbon setting sights on England debut

Afolabi Fasogbon of Gloucester Rugby during the warm up before the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Gloucester Rugby and Exeter Chiefs at the Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester, United Kingdom on 27 April 2025. | IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect via Beat Media Group subscription

The powerhouse Gloucester prop, 20, has been a regular feature in the Cherry & Whites pack across the campaign and is among four players nominated for the Breakthrough Player of the Season prize at The Rugby Awards.

Afolabi Fasogbon is not one to take a backward step and now has his sights set on capping an eye-catching first season at Premiership level with an England debut.

Fasogbon was among 14 uncapped players named in a 33-man England training squad before the final round of regular season domestic fixtures and hopes to make the step up to international level over the course of a busy summer.

An England XV will take on a France XV at Allianz Stadium on June 21 before two Tests in Argentina and one against USA in Washington DC.

“Touring Argentina would be a dream come true,” Fasogbon said. “It would be a stepping stone in my journey and it would mean the world to me.

“I have heard a lot about the step up from Premiership to Test matches, which is insane, and I want to get a feel of Test match rugby. I want to throw myself in the deep end and see how I do.

“I loved my first time in camp. It was great to be around some idols and familiar faces.

“It’s my first season in the Prem and it has been really cool.

“We’ve had some new stuff in attack thanks to James Lightfoot Brown, who has been unreal. Some of the stuff he’s introducing, boys from other teams have complimented that.”

Fasogbon gained headlines in October when he ‘waved off’ Ellis Genge during Gloucester’s clash with Bristol Bears and he could now be set to benefit from Genge’s British & Irish Lions call-up, with vacancies available in the front row.

The Surrey-born starlet is part of a new generation of props hoping to seize that opportunity, with Asher Opoku-Fordjour – who joined Fasogbon in the England Under-20s squad who became world champions last summer – also part of the recent training camp.

The pair were alongside by Henry Pollock in the all-conquering age-group squad and the flanker’s progression to the Lions squad has not taken Fasogbon by surprise – as well as giving him something to aim for.

“It was a special group to be part of,” he said.

“You can see some of the boys have gone on to do unreal things – Asher has been capped at senior level, Pollock is heading on to the Lions. It was no surprise we won with the work everyone put in and how we all pushed each other to be better.

“Pollock has the world at his feet, it (Lions selection) is absolutely no surprise. He works hard and he has a good personality for it, I hope he goes well. He’s funny, he’s interesting, and I get on well with him. I think he’s class.”

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets