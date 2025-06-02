Harry Randall challenges England's rising stars to 'make a statement'

Harry Randall | The RFU

The majority of the 27-year-old’s 14 international caps have been from the bench, as was the case in his two Six Nations appearances earlier this year, but Alex Mitchell’s British & Irish Lions call-up has opened up an opportunity for the scrum-half.

Harry Randall has challenged England’s rising stars to ‘make a statement’ on their summer tour of Argentina and the USA.

It is one the Bristol Bears star is determined to seize and he was able to get to know some of those he may end up touring with as part of a 33-man training squad who assembled at Pennyhill Park last week.

“It will be really cool,” he said. “I’ve never been to Argentina or Washington, which is exciting in itself, and it will be a great group of boys to be a part of.

“It’s an opportunity to go out and make a bit of a statement in Argentina and America.

“We have a few Argies at Bristol now who talk it up so look forward to seeing them out there.

“Argentina are probably one of the most improved sides over the past four or five years, competing in the Rugby Championship as they do every year.

“They are a big, physical team, that’s the first battle, and they pose a load of threats out wide, as you’ve seen in the Premiership this year. It will be a great test.”

Randall hopes to head into the summer off the back of a play-off campaign with Bristol Bears, who head into the final weekend of the Premiership season in the fourth and final spot.

That means their destiny is in their own hands for the visit of Harlequins and their No.9 is hoping to end a rollercoaster regular season on a high.

“It has been very up and down,” he added. “At the start of the season, your goal is to be in those play-off spots and within a chance of winning the Premiership and that’s where we are at the moment, so we can’t complain.

“We are in that spot, we have a big last game at home and hopefully we get a chance at a play-off.

“Teams have developed how they play against us so being able to adapt in games, for myself as a nine, doing what’s best for us to win games has been big this season.

“That last game of the season at home is always a nice send-off for a few boys who are heading off at the end of the season and it’s a chance to celebrate the year in front of your own fans.

“We know the test Quins will pose and we are really excited about it.”

Randall was an unused replacement when England beat France in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations earlier this year.

Should Bristol not make the Premiership showpiece, he will hope to have a greater involvement when the international summer begins with a visit from a Les Bleus XV to Allianz Stadium on June 21.

“It’s an opportunity for those boys not involved in the (Premiership) final, a chance for boys to stamp their chances of getting on tour and the team to get a bit of cohesion.”

England XV face France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday 21 June at 3:15pm. Tickets from £25, please visit www.englandrugby.com/xvtickets